Meci URIAS pentru Pantilimon in Cupa Angliei! 17.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest | Andone este titular in Bournemouth 0-0 Brighton | ACUM Man United 0-0 Reading
Cupa Angliei
Sambata 05 Ianuarie 2019, 14:04

Meci URIAS pentru Pantilimon in Cupa Angliei! 17.00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest | Andone este titular in Bournemouth 0-0 Brighton | ACUM Man United 0-0 Reading

14:28 05 Jan Solskjaer a facut 9 schimbari in primul 11 pentru partida din Cupa Angliei
14:11 05 Jan Florin Andone este titular la Brighton in partida de la Bournemouth


14:08 05 Jan Iata partidele de astazi din Cupa Angliei


