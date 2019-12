Dragostea lui Mesut Ozil nu are granite! "S-au facut deja 219 operatii, dar mai sunt multe!" Fotbalistul se tine de promisiune si plateste 1000 de interventii chirurgicale

219 operations are already done, but there’s still many more to come going forward! As my wife @gulseamine and I announced before our wedding in June 2019, we're covering the costs of another 1,000 life-changing surgeries for children in need around the world. A big thank you goes out to @big.shoe11 for the amazing co-operation over the last couple of years. Thank you to every single wedding guest, fan and follower who has donated towards this project, and a special thank you to all the amazing international medical teams that are involved. This is just the start! Let’s look forward to 2020, and help hundreds of other children in need all together. ❤ #M1Ö

