Ce nebunie! O țară poate da șapte echipe în următorul sezon din UEFA Champions League

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 will almost certainly have 5 teams in UCL next season.



But it's possible for them to increase that to 7 teams, if teams outside EPL Top 4 win CL and EL.



Say Man City win UCL and Tottenham/Man Utd win UEL, all finishing outside EPL Top 4.



As things in EPL stand now,… pic.twitter.com/XCLZayZrEk