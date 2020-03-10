Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Atunci cand ai prea multi bani si nu stii ce sa mai faci cu ei! Mayweather ar putea investi in fotbal! La ce echipa ar putea sa investeasca sportivul cu o avere de aproape un miliard de euro

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 10 Martie 2020, 15:51

Floyd Mayweather ar putea investi in fotbal.

Fostul campion la box profesionist, Floyd Mayweather, ar putea investi in fotbal. Acesta a fost prezent la Newcastle, unde a fost intrebat daca ar fi interesat sa investeasca la echipa locala, Newcastle United.

"In SUA numim acest sport soccer. Echipa de fotbal Newcastle este uimitoare, o echipa data naibii. Daca oamenii vor sa cumpar Newcastle, anuntati-ma", a declarat Mayweather potrivit The Sun.

La 43 de ani, Mayweather a strans aproximativ 900 de milioane de euro din cariera sa. Newcastle United a fost patronata in ultimii ani de Mike Ahsley, insa fanii i-au solicitat sa plece de la club in mai multe randuri.





