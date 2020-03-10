Atunci cand ai prea multi bani si nu stii ce sa mai faci cu ei! Mayweather ar putea investi in fotbal! La ce echipa ar putea sa investeasca sportivul cu o avere de aproape un miliard de euro

Fostul campion la box profesionist, Floyd Mayweather, ar putea investi in fotbal. Acesta a fost prezent la Newcastle, unde a fost intrebat daca ar fi interesat sa investeasca la echipa locala, Newcastle United.



"In SUA numim acest sport soccer. Echipa de fotbal Newcastle este uimitoare, o echipa data naibii. Daca oamenii vor sa cumpar Newcastle, anuntati-ma", a declarat Mayweather potrivit The Sun.

La 43 de ani, Mayweather a strans aproximativ 900 de milioane de euro din cariera sa. Newcastle United a fost patronata in ultimii ani de Mike Ahsley, insa fanii i-au solicitat sa plece de la club in mai multe randuri.

Could Newcastle United finally get the takeover they've long been wishing for? Could Floyd Mayweather be the man to do this. Read our latest post to find out more! #DSMMCM1920 DSMMCM1920 #newcastleunited #boxing #footballblog #DigitalMarketing https://t.co/RHck47OAmj