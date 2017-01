ULTIMA ZI de transferuri in Europa! 4 jucatori din Liga I care spera la un contract de vis in 24 ore

DEAL DONE: Granada have completed the loan signing of Hectór Hernández from Real Sociedad until July. (Source: @GranadaCdeF_en ) pic.twitter.com/uEqCauJdjj

DEAL DONE: Carlos De Pena has joined Real Oviedo on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season. (Source: @RealOviedo ) pic.twitter.com/ZfipzuDTJy

DEAL DONE: Juventus have signed Riccardo Orsolini from Ascoli for a fee rising to €10m on a contract until 2021. (Source: @juventusfcen ) pic.twitter.com/w1wqsJs4Z2

DEAL DONE: Bayer Leverkusen have signed Leon Bailey from Gene for €20m on a contract until 2022. (Source: @bayer04_en ) pic.twitter.com/XnDZYNuOiH

DEAL DONE: Steven N'Zonzi has signed a new deal at Sevilla until 2020. (Source: @SevillaFC_ENG ) pic.twitter.com/fpaaVeU27s

Arsenal and Manchester United are both preparing £85m bids for Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. (Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/Mdhg9z5ycb

DEAL DONE: Montpellier have signed forward Issac Mbenza from Standard Liege for €1.6m. (Source: @MontpellierHSC ) pic.twitter.com/FndlzPms0i