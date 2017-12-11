» » « «
El are 2.10 metri, ea doar 1.50 :) Cum arata noua iubita a "Muntelui" din Game of Thrones: FOTO

Sportivul si actorul islandez Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, cunoscut pentru titlurile castigate in concursurile de Strongman, dar si pentru rolul "The Mountain" din Game of Thrones, si-a facut o noua iubita.

Hafthor Bjornsson, care are 2.10 metri, si-a facut o iubita cu mai bine de 50 de centimetri mai scunda. Kelsey Henson este din Canada si are 1.58 metri.

Cei doi sunt indragostiti pana peste cap si si-au petrecut recent vacanta in Spania.

Kelsey Henson a lucrat ca ospatarita intr-un restaurant din Alberta cand l-a cunoscut pe Hafthor Bjornsson. Initial, ea i-a cerut un autograf, insa el a vrut mai mult si i-a cerut o intalnire.

El are 2.10 metri, ea doar 1.50 :) Cum arata noua iubita a "Muntelui" din Game of Thrones: FOTO
