El are 2.10 metri, ea doar 1.50 :) Cum arata noua iubita a "Muntelui" din Game of Thrones: FOTO

Sportivul si actorul islandez Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, cunoscut pentru titlurile castigate in concursurile de Strongman, dar si pentru rolul "The Mountain" din Game of Thrones, si-a facut o noua iubita.
Hafthor Bjornsson, care are 2.10 metri, si-a facut o iubita cu mai bine de 50 de centimetri mai scunda. Kelsey Henson este din Canada si are 1.58 metri.
Cei doi sunt indragostiti pana peste cap si si-au petrecut recent vacanta in Spania.
Kelsey Henson a lucrat ca ospatarita intr-un restaurant din Alberta cand l-a cunoscut pe Hafthor Bjornsson. Initial, ea i-a cerut un autograf, insa el a vrut mai mult si i-a cerut o intalnire.
Throwback to warmer days in Spain with this guy!!! ????????☀️❤️ . . . . . #travel #travels #trip#instatravel #benidorm #alicante #Spain #belvedere #terrace #patio #view #city #skyline #evening #date #beautiful #love #gorgeous #myman #happy #smiles #fordays #littleblackdress #heels #blonde #tan #beauty #beast #muscle #strength
???????????????????????? I had the greatest time in Iceland this past week, met some awesome people and had some great experiences! Thank you to @thorbjornsson for having me and introducing me to Iceland ????????????. As well as @vikingtrips for the tour! Any of my friends travelling to Iceland, I highly recommend Viking Trips if you want to tour around Iceland!! . . #weekendvibes #getaway #Iceland #kopavogur #reykjavik #trip #tour #vikingtrips #goldencircle #geysir #waterfall #axeriver #falls #winter #ice #snow #beautiful #blonde #exploreeurope #mondayfunday #travel #goodvibes #goodtimes #keepwarm #misshim #babe #instatravel #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday