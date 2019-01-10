"Asta e ceasul de 18 milioane $!!" Aroganta INCREDIBILA a lui Mayweather! Cum arata BIJUTERIA fantastica pe care a aruncat cu milioanele

Floyd Mayweather nu stie cum sa-si mai cheltuiasca averea uriasa.
In ultimul clip pe care l-a postat pe net, Mayweather le arata fanilor sai colectia de ceasuri de lux... pentru o luna. "Daca plec in vacanta 30 de zile, imi iau 30 de ceasuri", spune Mayweather, inainte sa prezinte un ceas de 18 milioane de dolari.
????⌚️ Floyd Mayweather, enjoying the money he got for making a teenager cry...
"When I go on vacation for 30 days, I take 30 watches"
The real question is, can he tell the time on his $18M watch?
???? @FloydMayweather #TMT pic.twitter.com/Sh2HprdOtH— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 10, 2019