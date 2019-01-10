» » « «
&quot;Asta e ceasul de 18 milioane $!!&quot; Aroganta INCREDIBILA a lui Mayweather! Cum arata BIJUTERIA fantastica pe care a aruncat cu milioanele
Joi 10 Ianuarie 2019, 10:36

"Asta e ceasul de 18 milioane $!!" Aroganta INCREDIBILA a lui Mayweather! Cum arata BIJUTERIA fantastica pe care a aruncat cu milioanele

Floyd Mayweather nu stie cum sa-si mai cheltuiasca averea uriasa.

Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!

In ultimul clip pe care l-a postat pe net,  Mayweather le arata fanilor sai colectia de ceasuri de lux... pentru o luna. "Daca plec in vacanta 30 de zile, imi iau 30 de ceasuri", spune Mayweather, inainte sa prezinte un ceas de 18 milioane de dolari.
 


 

Ads by Internet PROTV


VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

LA MARUTA
Damian Anghel, despre superproducția VLAD

07:23
LA MARUTA
Radu Sîrbu, afacere cu familia în stil Kardashian

12:44
FERMA
FERMA, un nou început, în curând la PRO TV!

00:40
VOCIDESUCCES
Echipa IlikeIT se află în Las Vegas, capitala tehnologiei. 

04:34
LA MARUTA
Pe urmele copilăriei cu Matteo

09:08
LA MARUTA
Paul Ananie ne-a cântat și încântat cu rime și muzică populară

16:33
VORBESTE LUMEA
The Zuralia Orchestra, premiată la festivaluri importante

04:52
VORBESTE LUMEA
Florin Busuioc a revenit la rubrica meteo de la PRO TV

12:11
VORBESTE LUMEA
Augustin Viziru comentează zvonurile din presă. Ce critici i-au fost aduse actorului

14:43
VORBESTE LUMEA
"Vlad", un Conte de Monte Cristo modern

09:34
play
Damian Anghel, despre superproducția VLAD
play
Radu Sîrbu, afacere cu familia în stil Kardashian
play
FERMA, un nou început, în curând la PRO TV!
play
Echipa IlikeIT se află în Las Vegas, capitala tehnologiei. 
play
Pe urmele copilăriei cu Matteo
play
Paul Ananie ne-a cântat și încântat cu rime și muzică populară
play
The Zuralia Orchestra, premiată la festivaluri importante
play
Florin Busuioc a revenit la rubrica meteo de la PRO TV
play
Augustin Viziru comentează zvonurile din presă. Ce critici i-au fost aduse actorului
play
"Vlad", un Conte de Monte Cristo modern
Viorica Dăncilă, despre cel mai dificil dosar gestionat de România la preşedinţia Consiliului UE
Stirileprotv.ro
Medicii spitalului de Urgență Craiova nu mai mănâncă la cantina unității, în semn de protest
Pașapoartele se schimbă din nou. Cum va arăta noul document de călătorie
CES 2019. Aparatul care generează apă și ”fiola” care își spune ce să mănânci sănătos
Incont.ro
Deşi poate părea o glumă, un oraş din România a surclasat oraşe precum Miami, Toronto sau Los Angeles într-un top privind calitatea vieţii.
Oraşele din România în care se trăieşte mai bine ca în Miami, Toronto, Barcelona sau New York
Cel mai bogat om al planetei, cu o avere de 160 mld. dolari, a anunat că divorțează. Compania sa este cea mai valoroasă din lume, devansând Apple și Microsoft
Prețul petrolului continuă să crească, pe fondul relaxării tensiunilor SUA-China. Țările producătoare au convenit din nou să reducă livrările
Foodstory.ro
10 trucuri din restaurante de care sa tii cont cand gatesti acasa
Ce pregatim la cina? Piept de pui cu miere si lamaie, in 15 minute
Chef Adrian Hadean dezvaluie reteta de cozonac cu nuca transmisa in familia lui de cinci generatii
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Planeta a fost identificată cu ajutorul satelitului TESS și se află la 53 de ani-lumină de Terra.
O exoplanetă ciudată, descoperită de o cercetătoare româncă. Este primul obiect de acest fel observat vreodată
Utilizatorii de Samsung nu își mai pot șterge aplicația Facebook din smartphone
Google a luat măsuri de urgență după ce 85 de aplicații au afectat 9 milioane de telefoane Android
DeBarbati.ro
5 cele mai mari greșeli de evitat la un interviu
Cum să te îmbraci călduros, dar stilat, în sezonul rece: 3 lucruri de care ai nevoie
10 lucruri care nu ne plac la voi și nu vă spunem (aproape) niciodată
Procinema.ro
De 1 decembrie, râzi mai bine la PRO CINEMA. Ce program TV v-am pregătit
BLACK FRIDAY 2018. Top 5 electrocasnice care îți fac viața mai ușoară
Black Friday 2018. Opt rochii superbe, sub 70 de lei, pe care le poți purta de Revelion anul acesta
Protv.ro