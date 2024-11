🔟 | PERFECTION



Erling Haaland v Kazakhstan:



👌 33 touches

⚽️ 3 goals

🎯 9 shots/4 on target

💨 1/1 successful dribbles

⚔️ 2/4 duels won

⛔️ 2 blocked shots

📈 10 Sofascore Rating



His first hat-trick since August! 🤖🇳🇴