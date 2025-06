Specialiștii au dat verdictul: România, șanse minuscule pentru calificarea directă la Mondial

Austria 🇦🇹 off to a good start to WC qualifiers.



To win Group H:



86% 🇦🇹 Austria

12% 🇧🇦 BiH

2% 🇷🇴 Romania



Romania 🇷🇴 in trouble... Only 32% to finish Top 2, but they have UNL route to WC playoffs to fall back to!



👉 Check our 📊 Simulator (in bio) to test how potential future… pic.twitter.com/JWYUkRgti1