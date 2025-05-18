Ultimul meci din cariera marei noastre handbaliste Cristina Neagu este LIVE pe Pro Arena, VOYO și Sport.ro de la ora 15:00, CSM București - Corona Brașov în Sala Polivalentă din Capitală.

Înaintea partidei, colegele de la CSM s-au prezentat fiecare cu câte un tricou personalizat pentru a o omagia pe uluitoarea sportivă care a fost Cristina Neagu:

”Thank you, Cristina, for being…

1. Strong – You were our pillar in the toughest moments.

2. Brave – You always had the courage to fight till the end.

3. Leader – You led us with confidence and example.

4. Humble – You stayed grounded, even at the top.

5. Fearless – You never backed down from any challenge.

6. Passionate – You played every game with heart and soul.

7. Focused – Your focus pushed us to give our best.

8. Generous – You always gave more than was expected.

9. Wise – You taught us to grow, not just as athletes.

10. Loyal – You stood by your team, always.

11. Resilient – You came back stronger every single time.

12. Honest – You spoke the truth with care and purpose.

13. Kind – Your kindness touched us off the court.

14. Visionary – You always saw beyond the moment.

15. Determined – Nothing could stop you when you had a goal.

16. Patient – You knew how to build, step by step.

17. Grateful – You showed appreciation in every little gesture.

18. Inspiring – You made us dream, fight, and believe.

19. Unstoppable – On the court, you were a force of nature, you never gave up.”.

