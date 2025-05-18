Ultimul meci din cariera marei noastre handbaliste Cristina Neagu este LIVE pe Pro Arena, VOYO și Sport.ro de la ora 15:00, CSM București - Corona Brașov în Sala Polivalentă din Capitală.
Înaintea partidei, colegele de la CSM s-au prezentat fiecare cu câte un tricou personalizat pentru a o omagia pe uluitoarea sportivă care a fost Cristina Neagu:
”Thank you, Cristina, for being…
1. Strong – You were our pillar in the toughest moments.
2. Brave – You always had the courage to fight till the end.
3. Leader – You led us with confidence and example.
4. Humble – You stayed grounded, even at the top.
5. Fearless – You never backed down from any challenge.
6. Passionate – You played every game with heart and soul.
7. Focused – Your focus pushed us to give our best.
8. Generous – You always gave more than was expected.
9. Wise – You taught us to grow, not just as athletes.
10. Loyal – You stood by your team, always.
11. Resilient – You came back stronger every single time.
12. Honest – You spoke the truth with care and purpose.
13. Kind – Your kindness touched us off the court.
14. Visionary – You always saw beyond the moment.
15. Determined – Nothing could stop you when you had a goal.
16. Patient – You knew how to build, step by step.
17. Grateful – You showed appreciation in every little gesture.
18. Inspiring – You made us dream, fight, and believe.
19. Unstoppable – On the court, you were a force of nature, you never gave up.”.