"Dreptate pentru George Floyd!" Jadon Sancho a facut SHOW TOTAL la primul meci ca titular de la reluarea Bundesligii: a marcat un HAT-TRICK si i-a dedicat golurile lui Floyd

Sancho a fost omul meciului in victoria obtinuta de Dortmund la Paderborn, scor 6-1. Starul Borussiei

Starul Borussiei i-a dedicat primul gol lui George Floyd, barbatul care a fost omorat de politia din Minneapolis: "Dreptate pentru George Floyd", a fost mesajul scris pe tricoul lui Sancho.

Fotbalistul lui Dortmund nu a fost singurul care s-a implicat in scandalul pornit in Statele Unite ale Americii, Marcus Thuram, atacant la Monchengladbach, a ales sa sarbatoreasca reusita intr-un mod emotionant.

Sancho a reusit un hat-trick in victoria de astazi a echipei sale. Pentru Dortmund au mai marcat Hazard, Hakimi si Schmelzer.

Hakimi a avut scris pe tricou acelasi mesaj ca si Sancho.

92% pase reusite

5 sanse create

3 suturi pe poarta

3 goluri

Sancho with his first start post Covid.

Bangs a hat trick. ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Got to do all we can to sign the lad when the window opens. ????

Fair play for his message after his first goal too. ???? #BlackLivesMatter #MUFC ????????

pic.twitter.com/QcuAXA8rG9