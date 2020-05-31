"Dreptate pentru George Floyd!" Jadon Sancho a facut SHOW TOTAL la primul meci ca titular de la reluarea Bundesligii: a marcat un HAT-TRICK si i-a dedicat golurile lui Floyd

Sancho a fost omul meciului in victoria obtinuta de Dortmund la Paderborn, scor 6-1. Starul Borussiei
Starul Borussiei i-a dedicat primul gol lui George Floyd, barbatul care a fost omorat de politia din Minneapolis: "Dreptate pentru George Floyd", a fost mesajul scris pe tricoul lui Sancho.
Fotbalistul lui Dortmund nu a fost singurul care s-a implicat in scandalul pornit in Statele Unite ale Americii, Marcus Thuram, atacant la Monchengladbach, a ales sa sarbatoreasca reusita intr-un mod emotionant.
Sancho a reusit un hat-trick in victoria de astazi a echipei sale. Pentru Dortmund au mai marcat Hazard, Hakimi si Schmelzer.
Hakimi a avut scris pe tricou acelasi mesaj ca si Sancho.
Sursa foto: ESPN (Twitter)
Statisticile lui Sancho din meciul cu Paderborn:
92% pase reusite
5 sanse create
3 suturi pe poarta
3 goluri
Sancho with his first start post Covid.
Bangs a hat trick. ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Got to do all we can to sign the lad when the window opens. ????
Fair play for his message after his first goal too. ???? #BlackLivesMatter #MUFC ????????May 31, 2020
⚽️ Paderborn vs Dortmund | Sancho (GOAL!!!) 74' pic.twitter.com/PLvfViJlgh— D9INE FOOTBALL 2020 (@D9INE_ELITE) May 31, 2020