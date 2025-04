🚨⚫️🔴 Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro on Sky about the chances of Xabi #Alonso leaving this summer:



“My gut feeling is 50:50,” Carro told @kerry_hau, adding: “We won’t wait until the end of the season; we’ll have to decide beforehand, because it has further consequences for squad… pic.twitter.com/1G8rniyWq4