🚨🆕 UEL projections (after MD7)



New in Top 8:

🔹 Olympiacos 🇬🇷



Out of Top 8:

🔸 Ajax 🇳🇱



New in Top 24:

🔹 Elfsborg 🇸🇪



Out of Top 24:

🔸 Beşiktaş 🇹🇷



(*teams are ordered on average projected final position, not on probabilities to qualify) pic.twitter.com/3rZu13ikvR