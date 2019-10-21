BALONUL DE AUR 2019 |  France Football a publicat lista nominalizatilor la cel mai ravnit trofeu individual! Cine sunt jucatorii care se dueleaza cu Messi si Ronaldo

16:45

Lista cu cei 70 de jucatori nominalizati la trofeele oferite de France Football in cadrul galei "Balonul de Aur" va fi dezvaluita astazi, incepand cu ora 19.00.

Principalii favoriti la castigarea trofeului Balonul de Aur sunt cei trei finalisti ai trofeului The Best: Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk si Cristiano Ronaldo. Van Dijk are avantajul trofeelor castigate cu Liverpool in acest an: Champions League si Supercupa Europei, in timp ce Messi si Ronaldo au performante indidivuale care ii indreptatesc sa prinda podiumul.

Daca ar castiga Van Dijk, ar fi al doilea an in care hegemonia Messi-Ronaldo ar fi oprita, dupa performanta lui Luka Modric de anul trecut, cel care a fost primul jucator care a reusit sa opreasca suprematia celor mai buni fotbalisti din lume, dupa 10 ani.



Balonul de Aur este acordat in urma voturilor date de jurnalisti din intreaga lume.



