Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Campionate externe
BALONUL DE AUR 2019 | &nbsp;France Football a publicat lista nominalizatilor la cel mai ravnit trofeu individual! Cine sunt jucatorii care se dueleaza cu Messi si Ronaldo
Live Blog
Balonul de Aur 2019

BALONUL DE AUR 2019 |  France Football a publicat lista nominalizatilor la cel mai ravnit trofeu individual! Cine sunt jucatorii care se dueleaza cu Messi si Ronaldo

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 21 Octombrie 2019, 16:39

France Football publica lista nominalizatilor la Balonul de Aur. Luka Modric este castigatorul de anul trecut la masculin. 

00:40 22 Oct Lista completa a nominalizatilor la Balonul de Aur: Sergio Aguero, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Karim Benzema, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Roberto Firmino, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Kalidou Koulibaly, Robert Lewandowski, Hugo Lloris, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son, Raheem Sterling, Dusan Tadic, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Donny van de Beek, Virgil van Dijk, Giorginio Wijnaldum.
00:34 22 Oct Marii absenti din nominalizarile la Balonul de Aur 2019: Gareth Bale, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane, Luka Modric, Neymar, Paul Pogba, Sergio Ramos si Luis Suarez. 
23:37 21 Oct Liverpol are cei mai multi jucatori nominalizati la Balonul de Aur! Nu mai putin de 7 jucatori au prins lista:  Alisson, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino. 
23:35 21 Oct Joao Felix a fost nominalizat si la Trofeul Kopa si la Balonul de Aur. Fotbalistul lui Atletico Madrid este cel mai tanar marcator al echipei in Champions League. 
23:32 21 Oct JOAO FELIX 
23:31 21 Oct RAHEEM STERLING
23:31 21 Oct MARQUINHOS 
23:30 21 Oct MOHAMED SALAH 
23:30 21 Oct EDEN HAZARD 
23:29 21 Oct Ultimii 5 jucatori nominalizati la Balonul de Aur: Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Marquinhos, Raheem Sterling si Joao Felix. 
23:16 21 Oct Sadio Mane: "Este visul unui copil! Daca ma aflu printre acesti jucatori imensi, acesta este rezultatul muncii pe care am depus-o" . Sadio Mane a avut cel mai bun sezon al saucu Liverpool si a fost unul dintre cei mai buni jucatori ai Campioanei Europei in sezonul trecut. 
23:12 21 Oct ANTOINE GRIEZMANN 
23:11 21 Oct KALIDOU KOULIBALY 
23:11 21 Oct KEVIN DE BRUYNE
23:10 21 Oct RIYAD MAHREZ 
23:10 21 Oct LIONEL MESSI
23:09 21 Oct Lionel Messi are 14 nominalizari la trofeul oferit de France Football, cu doua mai putin decat rivalul sau, Cristiano Ronaldo.
23:07 21 Oct Inca 5 fotbalisti nominalizati la Balonul de Aur: Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly si Antoine Griezmann. 
22:54 21 Oct Nominaliatii la Trofeul Iasin, acordat celui mai bun portar sunt: Alisson, Ederson, Samir Handanovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hugo Lloris, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Andre Onana, Wjciech Szczesny, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. 
22:44 21 Oct Nominalizii la Trofeul Kopa, acordat celui mai bun fotbalist sub 21 de ani: Samuel Chukwueze, Matthijs de Ligt, Matteo Guendouzi, Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, Lee Kang-in, Moise Kean, Andei Lounine, Jadon Sancho, Vinicius Jr.
22:24 21 Oct

Ultimele 5 jucatoare nominalizate la Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Marta, Ada Hegerberg, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Tobin Heath.

22:23 21 Oct Inca 5 jucatoare nominalizate la Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Megan Rapinoe, Lieke Martens, Sari van Veenendaal, Wendie Renard, Rose Lavelle. 
20:44 21 Oct Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Lucy Bronze 
20:44 21 Oct Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Amandine Henry 
20:43 21 Oct Jucatoarele nominalizate pentru Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Alex Morgan, Vivianne Miedema, Dzenifer Marozsan, Pernille Harder, Sarah Bouhaddi.
20:41 21 Oct Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Nilla Fischer
20:39 21 Oct Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Ellen White
20:38 21 Oct Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Sam Kerr
20:32 21 Oct

Van Dijk, omul recordurilor. Fundasul lui Liverpool a incheiat sezonul trecut cu un record neobisnuit, nu a fost driblat de niciun adversar, desi s-a duelat cu jucatori precum Messi, Hazard sau Mbappe. 

Olandezul a atins si o viteza-record in Champions League, in meciul tur din semifinale pe care Barcelona l-a castigat cu 3-0, van Dijk a atins o viteza de 34,5 kilometri pe ora. 

20:29 21 Oct Colegul lui Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, a fost intrebat pe cine ar alege dintre coechipierul sau si Lionel Messi. 

"Virgil este un coleg fantastic si un fotbalist fantastic. Dar n-am ce sa fac, imi pare rau pentru Virgil, Messi trebuie sa fie inainte", a spus Sadio Mane.
20:25 21 Oct ROBERTO FIRMINO 
20:22 21 Oct ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI 
20:22 21 Oct HEUNG-MIN SON 
20:21 21 Oct BERNARDO SILVA
20:21 21 Oct VIRGIL VAN DIJK 
20:16 21 Oct Inca 5 nominalizati la Balonul de Aur: Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, Heung-min Son, Robert Lewandowski, Roberto Firmino. 
19:57 21 Oct

Cotele favoritilor la castigarea Balonul de Aur:

Virgil van Dijk - 1.30
Lionel Messi - 3.25
Cristiano Ronaldo - 17.00

19:57 21 Oct

Cei 3 jucatori favoriti sa prinda lista finala sunt: Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi si Cristiano Ronaldo. Cei 3 s-au mai duelat pentru trofeul "Player of the Year" acordat de UEFA si pentru trofeul "The Best".

Trofeul acordat de cei de la UEFA a fost revendicat de Virgil van Dijk, cel care a avut un an competitional extrem de bun, alaturi de Liverpool, in timp ce "The Best" a ajuns la Leo Messi. 

19:56 21 Oct GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM 
19:55 21 Oct KARIM BENZEMA
19:54 21 Oct MATTHIJS DE LIGT 
19:50 21 Oct ALISSON 
19:50 21 Oct CRISTIANO RONALDO 
19:48 21 Oct

Cristiano Ronaldo este la nominalizarea cu numarul 16 pentru Balonul de Aur. 

19:46 21 Oct Urmatorii 5 jucatori care au prins lista nominalizatilor: Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Karim Benzema si Georginio Wijnaldum. 
19:41 21 Oct Inca un an fara Ronaldo si Messi? Dominatia celor doi a fost oprita anul trecut, dupa ce au castigat fiecare cate 5 Baloane de Aur. Luka Modric este cel care a reusit sa le "fure" trofeul celor mai buni jucatori de fotbal.


19:35 21 Oct Castigatorul trofeului trecut, Luka Modric, are sanse mici sa mai castige anul acesta, din cauza evolutiei slabe pe care a avut-o cu Real Madrid. Echipa sa a fost eliminata in sferturile Champions League, nereusind sa cucereasca niciun trofeu in sezonul trecut.
19:31 21 Oct MARC-ANDRE TER STEGEN
19:31 21 Oct DONNY VAN DE BEEK 
19:30 21 Oct PIERRE EMERICK-AUBAMEYANG 
19:29 21 Oct TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD
19:28 21 Oct

Kylian Mbappe 

19:22 21 Oct

Urmatorii 5 jucatori anuntati: Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

19:18 21 Oct DUSAN TADIC 
19:18 21 Oct HUGO LLORIS 
19:17 21 Oct FRENKIE DE JONG
19:17 21 Oct SERGIO AGUERO
19:16 21 Oct SADIO MANE
19:08 21 Oct

Primele nume ale candidatilor la Balonul de Aur: Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris si Dusan Tadic.

16:48 21 Oct

Trofeul Iasin a fost introdus din acest an, ca recunoastere adusa celor mai buni portari din lume. Performantele portarilor nu au fost pana in prezent apreciate la acelasi nivel cu cele ale unor atacanti, care sunt decisivi pentru echipele lor, iar France Football intentioneaza sa schimbe aceasta situatie. 
 

16:47 21 Oct

Castigatorii din 2018 ale trofeelor:

Balonul de Aur - Luka Modric
Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin - Ada Hegerberg
Trofeul Kopa - Kylian Mbappe

16:46 21 Oct

Categoriile si numarul de jucatori nominalizati:

- 30 nominalizati la Balonul de Aur
- 20 nominalizati la Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin
- 10 nominaliziati la Trofeul Kopa (Cel mai bun fotbalist sub 21 de ani)
- 10 nominalizati la Trofeul Iasin (Cel mai bun portar)

16:45 21 Oct

Lista cu cei 70 de jucatori nominalizati la trofeele oferite de France Football in cadrul galei "Balonul de Aur" va fi dezvaluita astazi, incepand cu ora 19.00. 

Principalii favoriti la castigarea trofeului Balonul de Aur sunt cei trei finalisti ai trofeului The Best: Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk si Cristiano Ronaldo. Van Dijk are avantajul trofeelor castigate cu Liverpool in acest an: Champions League si Supercupa Europei, in timp ce Messi si Ronaldo au performante indidivuale care ii indreptatesc sa prinda podiumul. 

Daca ar castiga Van Dijk, ar fi al doilea an in care hegemonia Messi-Ronaldo ar fi oprita, dupa performanta lui Luka Modric de anul trecut, cel care a fost primul jucator care a reusit sa opreasca suprematia celor mai buni fotbalisti din lume, dupa 10 ani. 

Balonul de Aur este acordat in urma voturilor date de jurnalisti din intreaga lume.

Next: 2. Vezi urmatoarea pagina »
Citeste si:Cristiano RonaldoLeo MessiBalonul de AurLuka ModricVirgil van Dijk
Capitala devine un lux pentru proprietarii de maşini vechi. De când se aplică noua vinietă
Stirileprotv.ro
Ceremonia oficială de urcare pe tron a împăratului Japoniei. Iohannis, printre invitați
Un şofer a fugit de poliţie şi a călcat 2 pietoni, pentru că se grăbea să ceară o fată în căsătorie
Jobul cu o tradiție de 600 de ani unde salariul este mai mare decât al unui premier
Incont.ro
Autoritatea Europeană a Muncii şi-a început activitatea la doi ani după ce preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker, anunţa ideea înfiinţării unei astfel de autorităţi.
Autoritatea Europeană a Muncii și-a început activitatea. Noua instituție va gestiona dreturile angajaților și libera circulație în UE
O nouă putere petrolieră se ridică în Africa și face primul export de țiței din istoria țării. Primele încercări de a descoperi petrol datează din 1937
OTP Bank România vrea să angajeze circa 400 de oameni în următorul an și să-și dubleze cota de piaţă, până în 2024
Foodstory.ro
Alege-ți favoritul și câștigă cu MasterChef! Acordă un vot pentru Andrei Popa
Foi de pandispan cu crema de vanilie si fructe de padure
Brownie cu fructe - reteta simpla si rapida
DeBarbati.ro
(P) Profesioniștii recomandă PEFOC pentru construirea un șemineu de calitate
Ce probleme poți avea cu telefonul și cum să le rezolvi
Cum să alegi costumul potrivit în funcție de ocazie
Yoda.ro
Omenirea a trăit la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute un moment istoric, după ce americancele Christina Koch și Jessica Meir s-au aventurat pe ISS și au dus la bun sfârșit prima misiune spațială efectuată de un echipaj format doar din femei.
Moment istoric pentru omenire. A avut loc prima misiune spațială realizată doar de femei
Noile AirPods vor fi lansate mult mai devreme. Cât va costa modelul Pro
Surpriză neplăcută pentru useri. Telefoanele care au fost interzise pentru Pokemon Go
Procinema.ro
(P) 5 trucuri simple pentru organizarea rechizitelor școlare
(P) Last Blood 2019, un altfel de Rambo
Summer Well 2019. Un line-up de excepție și experiențe multisenzoriale în cele trei zile de festival
Protv.ro
Au mai rămas doar 10! Ei sunt concurenții propuși spre eliminare
Dilly Chilly îi provoacă pe concurenți: Am capacitatea de a încurca, dar fiecare să se înece în propriul său venin
Momentul adevărului a sosit! Florin Călinescu a decis care este cea mai bună farfurie
Perfecte.ro
Horoscopul zilnic 22 octombrie 2019. Peștii dezvăluie un secret important, ce se întâmplă cu Racii
Maraton sexual cu prinţesa Norvegiei? Iubitul şaman a dat-o de gol pe Martha Louise
Mireasa lui Nadal a purtat două rochii la nuntă. Asemănarea cu Meghan Markle
©2019 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT