BALONUL DE AUR 2019 |  France Football a publicat lista nominalizatilor la cel mai ravnit trofeu individual! Cine sunt jucatorii care se dueleaza cu Messi si Ronaldo

France Football publica lista nominalizatilor la Balonul de Aur. Luka Modric este castigatorul de anul trecut la masculin.
Luka Modric, premier Ballon d'Or France Football sortant à être absent de la liste des nommés l'année suivante https://t.co/FTz543V840— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
7?? Reds named on the #BallonDor 30-man shortlist! ????????????— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@joaofelix70@Atleti pic.twitter.com/EFG0lWW728— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@sterling7@ManCity pic.twitter.com/gM7mMTArUy— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@marquinhos_m5@PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/a2clTm6bJ2— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@MoSalah@LFC pic.twitter.com/nGE9qocpbH— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@hazardeden10@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/gEnnZ3Nm8G— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
And the last nominees for the 2019 #ballondor are……— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Sadio Mané : « Un rêve de gamin. Si aujourd'hui je parviens à être cité parmi ces prétendants, c'est le fruit d'un travail. » #ballondor pic.twitter.com/anoCZWYeap— la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@AntoGriezmann@FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/aS7s5OrbTu— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@kkoulibaly26@sscnapoli pic.twitter.com/WPUa4cGv6m— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@DeBruyneKev@ManCity pic.twitter.com/GiSyAjWZOt— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@Mahrez22@ManCity pic.twitter.com/TZLzDBGwzi— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
And..... here are five new #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
The very first Yachine Trophy nominees list is out!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Jan Oblak ????????@Atleti
Kepa Arrizabalaga ????????@ChelseaFC
Samir Handanovic ????????@Inter
Hugo Lloris ????????@SpursOfficial
Marc-André ter Stegen ????????@FCBarcelona#ballondor #yachinetrophy
Ultimele 5 jucatoare nominalizate la Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin: Marta, Ada Hegerberg, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Tobin Heath.
Marta ????????@ORLPride— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Ada Hegerberg ????????@OLfeminin
Kosovare Asllani ????????@CD_Tacon
Sofia Jakobsson ????????@CD_Tacon
Tobin Heath ????????@ThornsFC
Players already announced for the Women's #ballondor > https://t.co/3YvQFmeDuP pic.twitter.com/I8RItU4RFY
Among our 20 Women's #ballondor nominees...??— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Megan Rapinoe ????????@ReignFC
Lieke Martens ????????@FCBfemeni
Sari van Veenendaal ????????@AtletiFemenino
Wendie Renard ????????@OLfeminin
Rose Lavelle ????????@WashSpirit
Players already announced > https://t.co/3YvQFlX26f pic.twitter.com/PIp5WPs1BY
Among the nominees for the 2019 Women's #ballondor ??@LucyBronze@OLfeminin pic.twitter.com/yaejUIqXma— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 Women's #ballondor ??@amandinehenry6@OLfeminin pic.twitter.com/ACa2ELpdG1— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among our 20 Women's #ballondor nominees...??— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Alex Morgan ????????@ORLPride
Vivianne Miedema ????????@ArsenalWFC
Dzenifer Marozsan ????????@OLfeminin
Pernille Harder ????????@VfLWob_Frauen
Sarah Bouhaddi ????????@OLfeminin
Players already announced > https://t.co/3YvQFmeDuP pic.twitter.com/26grYLMEK2
Among the nominees for the 2019 Women's #ballondor ??@fischer_nilla@FCLinkopingC pic.twitter.com/LTenWMFg2K— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 Women's #ballondor ??@ellsbells89@ManCityWomen@chiredstarsPR pic.twitter.com/D3chc36Zip— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 Women's #ballondor ??@samkerr1@chiredstarsPR pic.twitter.com/mZNo06T7Js— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Van Dijk, omul recordurilor. Fundasul lui Liverpool a incheiat sezonul trecut cu un record neobisnuit, nu a fost driblat de niciun adversar, desi s-a duelat cu jucatori precum Messi, Hazard sau Mbappe.
Olandezul a atins si o viteza-record in Champions League, in meciul tur din semifinale pe care Barcelona l-a castigat cu 3-0, van Dijk a atins o viteza de 34,5 kilometri pe ora.
"Virgil este un coleg fantastic si un fotbalist fantastic. Dar n-am ce sa fac, imi pare rau pentru Virgil, Messi trebuie sa fie inainte", a spus Sadio Mane.
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@lewy_official@FCBayern pic.twitter.com/IGGs65ETEG— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Heung-Min Son@SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/JDOiwd5Ezr
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@BernardoCSilva@ManCity pic.twitter.com/f5aqroRVpJ— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@VirgilvDijk@LFC pic.twitter.com/jrjhlrD4SO— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Let's keep the rhythm! Five new #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Cotele favoritilor la castigarea Balonul de Aur:
Virgil van Dijk - 1.30
Lionel Messi - 3.25
Cristiano Ronaldo - 17.00
Cei 3 jucatori favoriti sa prinda lista finala sunt: Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi si Cristiano Ronaldo. Cei 3 s-au mai duelat pentru trofeul "Player of the Year" acordat de UEFA si pentru trofeul "The Best".
Trofeul acordat de cei de la UEFA a fost revendicat de Virgil van Dijk, cel care a avut un an competitional extrem de bun, alaturi de Liverpool, in timp ce "The Best" a ajuns la Leo Messi.
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@GWijnaldum@LFC pic.twitter.com/0k4NsTpUjp— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@Benzema@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/1hLc9SDBYx— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Matthijs de Ligt@juventusfc pic.twitter.com/4Rw3heMAyX
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@Alissonbecker@LFC pic.twitter.com/BTPb4zfMBs— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@Cristiano@juventusfc pic.twitter.com/oNYRqvUISN— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo este la nominalizarea cu numarul 16 pentru Balonul de Aur.
Among the nominees for the 2019 #ballondor ??@Cristiano @juventusfc pic.twitter.com/j0GvxohnRe— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo leads in Two of the most prestigious individual honours in world football, presented by FIFA & France Football.— SM (@SMFutboI) September 25, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 @mterstegen1 @FCBarcelona#ballondor pic.twitter.com/mdNtFWfh4J— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : @Donny_beek6 @AFCAjax— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : @Aubameyang7 @Arsenal#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oBk8takXZQ— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : @trentaa98 @LFC #ballondor pic.twitter.com/9UT2VBnVAs— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : @KMbappe @PSG_inside#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9M13rIYNBx— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Urmatorii 5 jucatori anuntati: Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Let's continue with the 2019 #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : Dušan Tadi? @AFCAjax #ballondor pic.twitter.com/ggVHgwQPAv— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : Hugo Lloris #ballondor @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/1VYMh9Amxa— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : Frenkie de Jong @AFCAjax— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : @aguerosergiokun @ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9jTihpACFa— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Among the nominees for the 2019 : Sadio Mané @LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Fg1exWuN4h— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Primele nume ale candidatilor la Balonul de Aur: Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris si Dusan Tadic.
Sadio Mané, Sergio Agüero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris et Dusan Tadic nommés pour le Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 https://t.co/xKn1Bd2mKH— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Trofeul Iasin a fost introdus din acest an, ca recunoastere adusa celor mai buni portari din lume. Performantele portarilor nu au fost pana in prezent apreciate la acelasi nivel cu cele ale unor atacanti, care sunt decisivi pentru echipele lor, iar France Football intentioneaza sa schimbe aceasta situatie.
France Football créé le Trophée Yachine de meilleur gardien du monde https://t.co/eAnBK5KfQj— #BallondOr (@francefootball) September 19, 2019
Castigatorii din 2018 ale trofeelor:
Balonul de Aur - Luka Modric
Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin - Ada Hegerberg
Trofeul Kopa - Kylian Mbappe
Suivez l'annonce des finalistes à l'élection du Ballon d'Or 2019 en direct sur la chaine L'Équipe aujourd'hui dès 17h30 ??? #ballondor pic.twitter.com/iReVkP8hl1— la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) October 21, 2019
Categoriile si numarul de jucatori nominalizati:
- 30 nominalizati la Balonul de Aur
- 20 nominalizati la Balonul de Aur Fotbal Feminin
- 10 nominaliziati la Trofeul Kopa (Cel mai bun fotbalist sub 21 de ani)
- 10 nominalizati la Trofeul Iasin (Cel mai bun portar)
Lista cu cei 70 de jucatori nominalizati la trofeele oferite de France Football in cadrul galei "Balonul de Aur" va fi dezvaluita astazi, incepand cu ora 19.00.
Principalii favoriti la castigarea trofeului Balonul de Aur sunt cei trei finalisti ai trofeului The Best: Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk si Cristiano Ronaldo. Van Dijk are avantajul trofeelor castigate cu Liverpool in acest an: Champions League si Supercupa Europei, in timp ce Messi si Ronaldo au performante indidivuale care ii indreptatesc sa prinda podiumul.
Daca ar castiga Van Dijk, ar fi al doilea an in care hegemonia Messi-Ronaldo ar fi oprita, dupa performanta lui Luka Modric de anul trecut, cel care a fost primul jucator care a reusit sa opreasca suprematia celor mai buni fotbalisti din lume, dupa 10 ani.
Balonul de Aur este acordat in urma voturilor date de jurnalisti din intreaga lume.
Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 : suivez notre fil rouge de la révélation des nommés https://t.co/gQaF17YngZ— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019