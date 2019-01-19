"Scuze, nu punem nimic pe Twitter azi. Omul care se ocupa de social media tocmai a fost numit antrenor!" :)) Anuntul senzational al clubului in ziua meciului

» » « «
&quot;Scuze, nu punem nimic pe Twitter azi. Omul care se ocupa de social media tocmai a fost numit antrenor!&quot; :)) Anuntul senzational al clubului in ziua meciului
Sambata 19 Ianuarie 2019, 13:54

Fanii care nu pot ajunge la meci vor trebui sa stea pe telefoane ca sa afle ce fac favoritii. :)

Coedpoeth United din Tara Galilor e in criza de personal. Omul responsabil de social media tocmai a fost numit antrenor interimar. Chiar in ziua meciului! Nu mai poate sa posteze pe Twitter in timp real ce se intampla in timpul partidei. :))
 


 

