Gradinita MINUNATA a lui Ajax, inca un meci URIAS pentru finala! Azi, 22:00, in direct la Sport.ro: Lyon - Ajax

AICI AI TOT CE SE INTAMPLA IN RETURUL SEMIFINALELOR EUROPA LEAGUE!
Bucurati-va de fotbal in direct la Sport.ro! Joi, 22:00, Sport.ro: Lyon - Ajax
Sambata, 19:00, Special: Dam titlul in Romania! TOT ce se intampla inainte, in timpul si dupa etapa care decide campionatul!
La Une de @lequipe ce jeudi 11 mai. pic.twitter.com/KQOlrzJzTb— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 10, 2017
Compo probable selon @lequipe pic.twitter.com/cw6sVIgzm0— ??????™ (@Tanguy_76) May 10, 2017
Welcome @AFCAjax! https://t.co/0LC1791obF— OL English (@OL_English) May 10, 2017
How semi-finalists Lyon put their faith in home-grown talent. ????— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 10, 2017
Biggest @OL star? #UEL https://t.co/NpHWR8sWe0
Hero in Lyon?— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 10, 2017
Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 6 goals in 11 #UEL games for Ajax this season. ???? pic.twitter.com/uVKAizloyN
Ajax 4-1 Lyon
Suturi 25-14
Pase precise: 74%-72%
Ocazii create: 19-8
Posesie 50%-50%