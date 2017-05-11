» » « «
Gradinita MINUNATA a lui Ajax, inca un meci URIAS pentru finala! Azi, 22:00, in direct la Sport.ro: Lyon - Ajax
LYON - AJAX, 22:00, SPORT.RO
11 mai 2017 10:16

Gradinita MINUNATA a lui Ajax, inca un meci URIAS pentru finala! Azi, 22:00, in direct la Sport.ro: Lyon - Ajax

10:36 11 May Prima pagina din L'Equipe: "Faceti-ne sa visam!" Cel mai important ziar francez de sport ofera 10 motive pentru ca Lyon sa creada intr-o revenire istorica de genul celei reusite de Barcelona cu PSG.

10:33 11 May Echipele probabile pentru meciul de azi, conform L'Equipe:

10:27 11 May
10:27 11 May
10:27 11 May
10:26 11 May Dupa 4-1 in tur, Ajax merge in Franta pentru un nou meci minunat cu Lyon! Turul a fost senzational. S-au tras in total 39 de suturi si au fost 27 de ocazii de gol intr-o partida jucata FARA aparari.

Ajax 4-1 Lyon
Suturi 25-14
Pase precise: 74%-72%
Ocazii create: 19-8
Posesie 50%-50%

