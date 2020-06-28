Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Stiri
  3. Virale
Mia Khalifa s-a OPERAT! Schimbare radicala de look pentru fosta actrita de filme pentru adulti: a apelat la chirurgia plastica | FOTO

Mia Khalifa s-a OPERAT! Schimbare radicala de look pentru fosta actrita de filme pentru adulti: a apelat la chirurgia plastica | FOTO

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 28 Iunie 2020, 09:21

Mia Khalifa a suferit recent o interventie chirurgicala.

Fosta actrita de filme pentru adulti a decis sa isi faca o operatie de micsorare a nasului.

Mia Khalifa a impartasit prima fotografie de dupa interventia chirurgicala cu fanii ei de pe Instagram si spune ca este extrem de fericita de decizia pe care a luat-o.

Principalul motiv pentru care s-a decis sa isi micsoreze nasul este ca sa arate cat mai bine la nunta pe care o are programata cu bucatarul sef, Robert Sandberg.

Mia spune ca nu are nicio durere dupa operatie si isi va tine fanii la curent cu mai multe fotografii ale noului ei nas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND ???????? @deepakdugarmd just changed my life and I couldn’t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding ????♥️ this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. I’m gonna take y’all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Q&A’s we did for y’all about my hopes/expectations. . .What I loved about @scarlessnose was that Dr. Dugar and I were on the same page about maintaining my strong middle eastern nose, just softening it to be more feminine. I can’t wait to show y’all the result ????????????!!!! #ScarlessNose #NotHidingBehindATree . . . .(P.S. being transparent about this was never a question. Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self worth on comparisons that are unrealistic. If you’ve ever looked at my boobs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer).

O postare distribuită de Mia K. (@miakhalifa) pe

Citeste si:mia khalifa




FULLSCREEN

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Home workout - episodul 7: Exerciții pentru mușchii deltoizi și ai spatelui cu accesorii de fitness

02:22
Dezastru la examenele din 2020 - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 35

13:02
Facem Level – episodul 7: mitzuu, pregătit de BAC, dar mai ales de Valorant

24:53
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, ultimul episod: Concluzii

21:34
Cine e rusoaica-fenomen Anastasiya Kvitko, supranumită "Kim Kardashian a Rusiei"

00:58
Luna pride pe Tiktok

10:42
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Cum gătești cea mai simplă supă-cremă de ciuperci

09:53
Videochat - episodul 1

23:04
A schimbat mașina de 80.000 de Dolari cu o Dacia 1300

12:36
Home workout - episodul 7: Exerciții pentru mușchii deltoizi și ai spatelui cu accesorii de fitness
Dezastru la examenele din 2020 - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 35
Facem Level – episodul 7: mitzuu, pregătit de BAC, dar mai ales de Valorant
Viaţa bate vlogul - sez. 2, ultimul episod: Concluzii
Cine e rusoaica-fenomen Anastasiya Kvitko, supranumită "Kim Kardashian a Rusiei"
Luna pride pe Tiktok
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Cum gătești cea mai simplă supă-cremă de ciuperci
Videochat - episodul 1
A schimbat mașina de 80.000 de Dolari cu o Dacia 1300
Numărul deceselor provocate de Covid-19 a depășit 500.000 la nivel global. SUA, cele mai afectate
Stirileprotv.ro
„Sunt urmărită de un bărbat cu o sabie şi un pistol”. Ce au descoperit poliţiştii după ce o fată i-a spus asta mamei sale
FOTO. Români atacați în stil mafiot, în Germania. Doi dintre ei au fost înjunghiați în mașină
Creştere uşoară a radioactivităţii de origine umană în Europa de Nord. De unde provin radiațiile
Incont.ro
Falsurile de bancnote româneşti expertizate la BNR au totalizat 3.507 bucăţi, în anul 2019, în scădere cu 41% faţă de 2018.
BNR: Falsurile de bancnote româneşti au totalizat 3.507 în 2019, în scădere cu 41% faţă de anul anterior. Cea mai contrafăcută bancnotă
Ministrul Finanţelor: "Criza actuală este mai gravă ca Marele Crah din 1929." Cum a început cea mai lungă și profundă criză economică din istorie
Stațiunile fantomă de la Marea Neagră. Turiștii nu au revenit pe litoralul bulgăresc, renumit pentru viaţa de noapte şi plajele aglomerate
Foodstory.ro
Cum sa alegi pepenele perfect. La ce trebuie sa fii atent cand îl cumperi
Rețetă de pâine țărănească cu bere
Îndulcește-te cu o brownie cu fructe! Ai o rețetă simplă si rapidă
DeBarbati.ro
Piața telefoanelor mobile încearcă mereu să impresioneze prin oferte și diversitate, iar atunci când vrei să-ți cumperi un alt telefon, ai mai multe opțiuni la îndemână.
Aspecte de care trebuie să ții cont când cumperi un telefon second-hand
Steven Seagal, ridiculizat de Charlize Theron: E supraponderal și abia poate să lupte
Dietă de culturist: Ce să mănânci și ce să eviți
Yoda.ro
Din cauza pandemiei, Microsoft a luat o decizie radicală care ar putea avea efecte serioase pe termen lung.
Lovitură pentru Microsoft în pandemie. Decizia radicală luată de companie
Cât durează un fulger? Răspunsul de Cartea Recordurilor găsit de cercetători
OnePlus confirmă lansarea unei serii de telefoane de buget. Cum se vor numi și când vor ajunge pe piață
Procinema.ro
Gala Premiilor GOPO se vede live pe PROTVPLUS.RO
(P) Inspirație pentru bărbații la modă: cum porți denimul
(P) Cum îl ajuți pe cel mic să își dezvolte creativitatea
Protv.ro
Alexia Eram, mai frumoasă decât oricând. Arată ca o zeiță în costum de baie
Se interzice comercializarea telefoanelor incompatibile cu sistemul RO-ALERT. Amenzi uriașe pentru cine nu respectă decizia
Johnny Depp nu va mai juca în următorul film Pirații din Caraibe . Actorul a fost înlocuit cu actrița Margot Robbie
Perfecte.ro
5 sfaturi pentru ameliorarea celulitei. Cum să prepari băutura răcoritoare care topește celulita
7 semne că partenerul tău este nefericit și nu-ți spune
Daniela Crudu a aprins din nou imaginația fanilor. Cum s-a pozat vedeta
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT