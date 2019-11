Noi detalii despre starea lui Florin Andone! Atacantul roman, mesaj emotionant pentru suporteri: "Uneori in fotbal se intampla asta!"

Hello Galatasaray fans ???????????? I’m really sorry about the situation I am now. I was very focused to give everything on the pitch for this great team but sometimes this kind of things happens in football and you can’t control them. I will give my best to get a good recovery and be fit as soon is possible. Didn’t finish my job here, the best is yet to come. #Aslanar ????

A post shared by Florin Andone (@florinandone11) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:04am PST