România știe, aproape sigur, în ce urnă valorică va fi la tragerea la sorți pentru Cupa Mondială!

WC seeding recap (17 Nov):



✅ Greece 🇬🇷 clinched Pot 2

✅ Israel 🇮🇱 clinched Pot 3

✅ Bulgaria 🇧🇬 clinched Pot 4



🏁 Pot 4 and Pot 5 are completed.



Tomorrow is a big day that may resolve everything. pic.twitter.com/tmaGhQMTyX