Doar una din patru! Ce șanse le dau experții lui FCSB, CFR, Craiova și U Cluj să ajungă în play-off-ul competițiilor europene

[📈📉 Biggest winners and losers of the 🔵 UCL Q3 draw]



🔃 Change in chances to reach 🔵 UCL PO:



➕

📈 +17% 🇸🇰 Slovan Bratislava

📈 +15% 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen

📈 +11% 🇧🇪 Club Brugge

📈 +8% 🇧🇦 Zrinjski

📈 +6% 🇰🇿 Kairat

...



➖

📉 -12% 🇫🇷 Nice

📉 -11% 🇵🇹 Benfica

📉 -10% 🇸🇪 Malmö

📉… pic.twitter.com/zd5DjuZh6O