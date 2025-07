Ce a avut Rapidul în curte: Rrahmani, pe care l-a dat Șucu la prima strigare, numărul 1 în Europa!

[🏆 ALL-TIME best goalscorers in 🟢 UECL qualifiers]



Arthur Cabral 🇧🇷 and Albion Rrahmani 🇽🇰 are the two best goalscorers in 🟢 UECL qualifiers history.



⚽️ Both scored 9 goals in 8 matches (1.13 gpg).



Rrahmani is now with Sparta Praha 🇨🇿 so he will have a chance this summer to…