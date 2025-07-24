După ce a cucerit Europa League, Ange Postecoglou a fost îndepărtat surprinzător, iar conducerea i-a oferit lui Thomas Frank, fostul antrenor al lui Brentford, șansa de a reconstrui echipa.
Schimbările vin la pachet cu un buget uriaș: peste 400 de milioane de euro sunt pregătite pentru transferuri, în timp ce jucători precum Heung-min Son și Cristian Romero ar putea părăsi clubul.
Romero, concurent pe post cu românul Radu Drăgușin, este curtat insistent de Atletico Madrid, care ar fi gata să plătească 70 de milioane de euro pentru fundașul argentinian.
Tottenham sparge banca. 400 de milioane de euro pentru transferuri
Tottenham a început deja campania cu câteva mutări importante: Mathys Tel, transfer definitiv de la Bayern: 35 mil. €, Kevin Danso, adus pentru 25 mil. €, Kota Takai, 5,8 mil. € și Mohamed Kudus, achiziționat pentru 60 milioane de euro.
Totuși, londonezii sunt în negocieri avansate și pentru alți jucători, informează presa engleză, printre care:
- Ilya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), dorit și de PSG: 70 mil. €
- Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), vizat și de Liverpool: 58 mil. €
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest): 70 mil. €
- João Palhinha (Bayern): 30 mil. €
- Rodrygo (Real Madrid), posibil blockbuster de 100 mil. €
- Yoane Wissa (Brentford): 45 mil. €
- Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes): 30-35 mil. €
Premier League se vede pe VOYO!
VOYO găzduiește Premier League! Urmărește pentru prima dată în România toate meciurile, de pe orice dispozitiv și din orice locație.
Din sezonul 2025/26, fanii fotbalului britanic vor putea urmări în direct toate cele 380 de meciuri din cel mai de top campionat al Europei, exclusiv pe VOYO, de pe orice dispozitiv, oriunde s-ar afla.
VOYO promite o transmisie de cea mai înaltă calitate, cu stream stabil, comentarii profesioniste și o interfață intuitivă. Fanii vor putea urmări integral fiecare etapă!
Supermeciuri în etapele inaugurale!
Primul meci al sezonului este programat vineri, 15 august, de la ora 22:00 (ora României), între Liverpool și Bournemouth.
Sâmbătă, 16 august, de la ora 14:30, Aston Villa întâlnește pe Newcastle, iar ziua continuă cu cinci meciuri de la ora 17:00 și cu duelul Wolverhampton - Manchester City, programat la 19:30.
Duminică, 17 august, fanii vor avea parte de un clasic: Manchester United – Arsenal, de la ora 18:30, după Chelsea - Crystal Palace (16:00). Prima etapă se încheie luni, 18 august, cu Leeds – Everton, de la 22:00.
În etapa a doua (23-25 august), capul de afiș este Manchester City – Tottenham, iar în runda a treia (30 august - 1 septembrie), duelul dintre Liverpool și Arsenal va acapara atenția. Iar etapa a patra vine cu marele derby al orașului Manchester: City vs United, programat pe 13 septembrie.
Premier League program pe VOYO: oriunde ai fi, oricând vrei!
Program meciuri Premier League:
ETAPA 1
Vineri, 15 August:
- 22:00 - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Sâmbătă, 16 August:
- 14:30 - Aston Villa v Newcastle United
- 17:00 - Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
- 17:00 - Sunderland v West Ham United
- 17:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
- 19:30 - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Duminică, 17 August:
- 16:00 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- 16:00 - Nottingham Forest v Brentford
- 18:30 - Manchester United v Arsenal
Luni, 18 August:
- 22:00 - Leeds United v Everton
ETAPA 2
Duminică, 24 August:
- 17:00 - AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 19:30 - Arsenal v Leeds United
- 17:00 - Brentford v Aston Villa
- 17:00 - Burnley v Sunderland
- 16:00 - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
- 16:00 - Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
- 18:30 - Fulham v Manchester United
- 14:30 - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Luni, 25 August:
- 22:00 - Newcastle United v Liverpool
- West Ham United v Chelsea
ETAPA 3
Vineri, 29 August:
- 22:00 - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Sâmbătă, 30 August:
- 14:30 - Chelsea v Fulham
- 19:30 - Leeds United v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- 17:00 - Manchester United v Burnley
- 17:00 - Sunderland v Brentford
- 17:00 - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
- 17:00 - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
Duminică, 31 August:
- 16:00 - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
- 16:00 - Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
ETAPA 4
- AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- Brentford v Chelsea
- Burnley v Liverpool
- Crystal Palace v Sunderland
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Leeds United
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
ETAPA 5
- AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
- Arsenal v Manchester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Brentford
- Liverpool v Everton
- Manchester United v Chelsea
- Sunderland v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
ETAPA 6
- Aston Villa v Fulham
- Brentford v Manchester United
- Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v West Ham United
- Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
- Manchester City v Burnley
- Newcastle United v Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
ETAPA 7
- AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
- Arsenal v West Ham United
- Aston Villa v Burnley
- Brentford v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
ETAPA 8
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
- Burnley v Leeds United
- Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Everton
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
- Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Brentford
ETAPA 9
- AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- Brentford v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Sunderland
- Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United v West Ham United
- Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United v Fulham
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
ETAPA 10
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
- Burnley v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Brentford
- Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
- Sunderland v Everton
- Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
- West Ham United v Newcastle United
ETAPA 11
- Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Everton v Fulham
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
- Sunderland v Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
- West Ham United v Burnley
ETAPA 12
- AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
- Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
- Burnley v Chelsea
- Fulham v Sunderland
- Leeds United v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
- Manchester United v Everton
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
ETAPA 13
- Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Brentford v Burnley
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Manchester United
- Everton v Newcastle United
- Manchester City v Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
- Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
- West Ham United v Liverpool
ETAPA 14
- AFC Bournemouth v Everton
- Arsenal v Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
- Burnley v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Chelsea
- Liverpool v Sunderland
- Manchester United v West Ham United
- Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
ETAPA 15
- AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Liverpool
- Manchester City v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
ETAPA 16
- Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Brentford v Leeds United
- Burnley v Fulham
- Chelsea v Everton
- Crystal Palace v Manchester City
- Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland v Newcastle United
- West Ham United v Aston Villa
ETAPA 17
- AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
- Aston Villa v Manchester United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
- Everton v Arsenal
- Fulham v Nottingham Forest
- Leeds United v Crystal Palace
- Manchester City v West Ham United
- Newcastle United v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
ETAPA 18
- Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
- Burnley v Everton
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester United v Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
- Sunderland v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Fulham
ETAPA 19
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Liverpool v Leeds United
- Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Nottingham Forest v Everton
- Sunderland v Manchester City
- West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
ETAPA 20
- AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
- Everton v Brentford
- Fulham v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Chelsea
- Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
ETAPA 21
- AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Brentford v Sunderland
- Burnley v Manchester United
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Fulham v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
ETAPA 22
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Brentford
- Leeds United v Fulham
- Liverpool v Burnley
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- Sunderland v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
ETAPA 23
- AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Manchester United
- Brentford v Nottingham Forest
- Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Everton v Leeds United
- Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Sunderland
ETAPA 24
- Aston Villa v Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
- Chelsea v West Ham United
- Leeds United v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Newcastle United
- Manchester United v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
- Sunderland v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
ETAPA 25
- AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Sunderland
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v West Ham United
- Fulham v Everton
- Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United v Brentford
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
ETAPA 26
- Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Leeds United
- Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Everton v AFC Bournemouth
- Manchester City v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Sunderland v Liverpool
- Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
- West Ham United v Manchester United
ETAPA 27
- Aston Villa v Leeds United
- Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Everton v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
- Sunderland v Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
- West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
ETAPA 28
- AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
- Burnley v Brentford
- Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United v Manchester City
- Liverpool v West Ham United
- Manchester United v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
ETAPA 29
- AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
- Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
- Everton v Burnley
- Fulham v West Ham United
- Leeds United v Sunderland
- Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United v Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
ETAPA 30
- Arsenal v Everton
- Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace v Leeds United
- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v Fulham
- Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion
- West Ham United v Manchester City
ETAPA 31
- AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v West Ham United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
- Everton v Chelsea
- Fulham v Burnley
- Leeds United v Brentford
- Manchester City v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
ETAPA 32
- Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford v Everton
- Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Manchester City
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Manchester United v Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
- Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
ETAPA 33
- Aston Villa v Sunderland
- Brentford v Fulham
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Crystal Palace v West Ham United
- Everton v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester City v Arsenal
- Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
ETAPA 34
- AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United
- Arsenal v Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
- Burnley v Manchester City
- Fulham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Manchester United v Brentford
- Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
- West Ham United v Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
ETAPA 35
- AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brentford v West Ham United
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Everton v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Burnley
- Manchester United v Liverpool
- Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland
ETAPA 36
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Burnley v Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Brentford
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
- Sunderland v Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Arsenal
ETAPA 37
- AFC Bournemouth v Everton
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Brentford v Crystal Palace
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton v Sunderland
- Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United v West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham
ETAPA 38
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
- Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Fulham v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Brentford
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
- Sunderland v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- West Ham United v Leeds United