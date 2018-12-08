"Nu, nu! El il merita!" Faza DEMENTIALA dupa ce Salah a dat 3 goluri cu Bournemouth! A REFUZAT premiul pentru jucatorul meciului! Cui i l-a dat

Egipteanul a refuzat premiul pentru jucatorul meciului, la finalul partidei. Aflat la interviuri alaturi de James Milner, Salah i-a dat premiul colegului sau, aflat la meciul 500 in Premier League!

Chiar daca reporterul a insistat ca Salah sa ia trofeul, atacantul n-a putut fi convins si a insistat ca Milner il merita mai mult decat el.



Salah refused to take the PL MOTM award and gave it to James Milner for playing 500 PL games and his amazing career. Not many players would do it. Humble

Hat-trick hero @MoSalah refuses to take his Man of the Match award and hands it over to @JamesMilner on his 500th Premier League appearance.

Watch the reaction to #AFCB 0-4 #LFC on Sky Sports Premier League