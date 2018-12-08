» » « «
&quot;Nu, nu! El il merita!&quot; Faza DEMENTIALA dupa ce Salah a dat 3 goluri cu Bournemouth! A REFUZAT premiul pentru jucatorul meciului! Cui i l-a dat
Sambata 08 Decembrie 2018, 17:06

"Nu, nu! El il merita!" Faza DEMENTIALA dupa ce Salah a dat 3 goluri cu Bournemouth! A REFUZAT premiul pentru jucatorul meciului! Cui i l-a dat

Gest neasteptat al lui Mohamed Salah dupa hat-trick-ul de la Bournemouth!
 

Egipteanul a refuzat premiul pentru jucatorul meciului, la finalul partidei. Aflat la interviuri alaturi de James Milner, Salah i-a dat premiul colegului sau, aflat la meciul 500 in Premier League!

Chiar daca reporterul a insistat ca Salah sa ia trofeul, atacantul n-a putut fi convins si a insistat ca Milner il merita mai mult decat el.
 

