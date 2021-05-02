Sport.ro - Noul sport national
BREAKING NEWS! Fanii au dat buzna pe terenul lui United! Nebunie pe Old Trafford inainte de meciul cu Liverpool

BREAKING NEWS! Fanii au dat buzna pe terenul lui United! Nebunie pe Old Trafford inainte de meciul cu Liverpool

Duminica 02 Mai 2021, 16:44

Suporterii lui Manchester United protesteaza inainte de meciul din Premier League!

Fanii s-au strans la stadion pentru a protesta din cauza demersului Super Ligii, insa au reusit sa patrunda in interior, pe gazon, acolo unde au aruncat cu fumigene. 

Suporterii au pornit protestele dupa ce United si-a anuntat participarea in calitate de club fondator in Super Liga Europeana. Desi clubul s-a retras ulterior, fanii le cer celor din conducere sa isi dea demisia, motiv pentru care au organizat proteste. 





