BREAKING NEWS! Fanii au dat buzna pe terenul lui United! Nebunie pe Old Trafford inainte de meciul cu Liverpool

Suporterii lui Manchester United protesteaza inainte de meciul din Premier League!
Fanii s-au strans la stadion pentru a protesta din cauza demersului Super Ligii, insa au reusit sa patrunda in interior, pe gazon, acolo unde au aruncat cu fumigene.
Suporterii au pornit protestele dupa ce United si-a anuntat participarea in calitate de club fondator in Super Liga Europeana. Desi clubul s-a retras ulterior, fanii le cer celor din conducere sa isi dea demisia, motiv pentru care au organizat proteste.
BREAKING: Angry Manchester United fans are staging a protest against the club's owners after getting inside their Old Trafford stadium.
Read more: https://t.co/UlMC47LNkj pic.twitter.com/dDtHI04cGa— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2021
Manchester United fans have managed to get into Old Trafford protesting against the Glazers. They tried to steal their football club from them. Good on the fans for taking a stand. ???? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/V0D9nWPOiB— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) May 2, 2021
Fans Are On The Pitch At Old Trafford!
Respect Lads! pic.twitter.com/ToCBUAskGc— Liam (@OfficialVizeh) May 2, 2021