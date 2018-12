Gafa URIASA: Au anuntat numele noului antrenor DIN GRESEALA, apoi au sters totul! Cine vine antrenor la Man United! Anuntul OFICIAL

11:30 Solskjaer e noul antrenor al lui Manchester United!!! Norvegianul va antrena pe Old Trafford cel putin pana la vara.



We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.

He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC