"Nu mai plange, tati!" Moment FASCINANT la Roland Garros! Ambii jucatori au izbucnit in lacrimi! Fiul lui Mahut a intrat sa-si consoleze tatal

Nicolas Mahut (37 de ani) a jucat ultimul sau meci la Paris contra argentinianului Leonardo Mayer. Dupa un meci dramatic, terminat in 4 seturi, Mahut a fost invins. A primit aplauze la scena deschisa, apoi s-a prabusit pe banca. Fiul sau a intrat in arena pentru a-l imbratisa.

Momentul a starnit emotie generala. Inclusiv adversarul Mayer a lacrimat!



You maybe already saw this.

Tennis player Mahut losing at Roland Garros in front of his family, breaks down in tears.

His kid runs on court to hug him.

His opponent Mayer getting emotional.

Father and son walk away hand in hand.

Losing, winning, living.pic.twitter.com/YOE3ohKVGJ