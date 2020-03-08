Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Momente SOCANTE pentru Ronaldinho! A fost dus IN CATUSE in fata instantei! Detalii de ultima ora

Momente SOCANTE pentru Ronaldinho! A fost dus IN CATUSE in fata instantei! Detalii de ultima ora

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 08 Martie 2020, 09:13

Telenovela Ronaldinho produce un nou episod trist!

Fostul star al Barcelonei si-a petrecut ultima noapte in arest, dupa ce fusese eliberat cu o zi in urma.

Brazilianul nu mai e acuzat acum doar de folosirea de documente false, ci si de spalare de bani. Presa din Paraguay a publicat imagini cu Ronaldinho incatusat, in timp ce era dus in fata instantei pentru a fi audiat!

Ronaldinho si fratele sau ar fi venit in Paraguay la invitatia lui Nelson Belotti, proprietarul cazinoului Il Palazzo. Pentru a intra in tara, Dinho ar fi folosit acte false, sustin autoritatile din Paraguay.

 

