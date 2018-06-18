N-au putut sa tina piept Belgiei lui Hazard si Mertens, dar au impresionat o lume intreaga! Moment incredibil: jucatorii din Panama au plans la intonarea imnului

Panama a jucat primul sau meci din istorie la un Campionat Mondial. Din nefericire pentru Penedo si ai sai, Belgia a castigat cu 3-0.
Jucatorii din Panama nu au putut sa-i tina piept Belgiei lui Hazard si Mertens, dar au impresionat o lume intreaga. Momentul intonarii imnului a fost unul extrem de emotionant.
Capitanul Roman Torres a izbucnit in lacrimi, la fel si alti jucatori din Panama.
Imaginile au starnit o multime de reactii pe retelele de socializare, fani din intreaga lume declarandu-se impresionati.
"To hear the Panama national anthem for the first time, I think a lot of people are going to cry and I think I am going to be one of them."
A surreal moment for @romantorres05 and @fepafut! ???????? #PANBEL pic.twitter.com/8JvW34JxjF— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 18, 2018
Panama have just won the anthem #WorldCup— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018
Tremendous effort. Passion, pride and a few tears too #BELPAN
Phenomenal story to see Panama at the World Cup. Such raw emotion in the players faces as they sang that national anthem. #PAN— Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 18, 2018
I’m glad the U.S. lost in the World Cup qualifier so Panama could sing their national anthem in Sochi. This is incredible.— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) June 18, 2018
Not seen any country sing their national anthem with passion like these panama players are singing it— ☔️ (@hamz999) June 18, 2018