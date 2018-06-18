» » « «
N-au putut sa tina piept Belgiei lui Hazard si Mertens, dar au impresionat o lume intreaga! Moment incredibil: jucatorii din Panama au plans la intonarea imnului

N-au putut sa tina piept Belgiei lui Hazard si Mertens, dar au impresionat o lume intreaga! Moment incredibil: jucatorii din Panama au plans la intonarea imnului

Panama a jucat primul sau meci din istorie la un Campionat Mondial. Din nefericire pentru Penedo si ai sai, Belgia a castigat cu 3-0.

Jucatorii din Panama nu au putut sa-i tina piept Belgiei lui Hazard si Mertens, dar au impresionat o lume intreaga. Momentul intonarii imnului a fost unul extrem de emotionant.

Capitanul Roman Torres a izbucnit in lacrimi, la fel si alti jucatori din Panama.

Imaginile au starnit o multime de reactii pe retelele de socializare, fani din intreaga lume declarandu-se impresionati.

