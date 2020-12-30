Sport.ro - Noul sport national
&quot;ASTA E CLASA! E FANTASTIC&quot; Sute de reactii dupa inca un SUPER MECI pentru Ianis Hagi la Rangers! Pasa GENIALA DE GOL. VIDEO

"ASTA E CLASA! E FANTASTIC" Sute de reactii dupa inca un SUPER MECI pentru Ianis Hagi la Rangers! Pasa GENIALA DE GOL. VIDEO

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 30 Decembrie 2020, 18:45

Ianis Hagi isi continua seria fantastica la Rangers!

Are doua assisturi si doua goluri in ultimele 4 meciuri. Ianis a fost decisiv si cu St Mirren. Hagi a pasat decisiv pentru reusita lui Roofe din prima repriza. Romanul a recuperat dintre doi adversari si l-a gasit fantastic pe Roofe, care a profitat de o deviere si l-a batut pe portarul advers.

Pe net, reactiile au curs. Iar fanii lui Rangers nu s-au ferit de cuvinte mari. Sunt sute de reactii dupa inca un meci important pentru Hagi in Scotia.

Rangers s-a impus cu 2-0 la St Mirren si continua sa conduca autoritar in Scotia. Echipa lui Gerrard are sambata superderby cu Celtic.
 


CE AU SCRIS FANII LUI RANGERS PE TWITTER:






