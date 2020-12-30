"ASTA E CLASA! E FANTASTIC" Sute de reactii dupa inca un SUPER MECI pentru Ianis Hagi la Rangers! Pasa GENIALA DE GOL. VIDEO

Are doua assisturi si doua goluri in ultimele 4 meciuri. Ianis a fost decisiv si cu St Mirren. Hagi a pasat decisiv pentru reusita lui Roofe din prima repriza. Romanul a recuperat dintre doi adversari si l-a gasit fantastic pe Roofe, care a profitat de o deviere si l-a batut pe portarul advers.

Pe net, reactiile au curs. Iar fanii lui Rangers nu s-au ferit de cuvinte mari. Sunt sute de reactii dupa inca un meci important pentru Hagi in Scotia.

Rangers s-a impus cu 2-0 la St Mirren si continua sa conduca autoritar in Scotia. Echipa lui Gerrard are sambata superderby cu Celtic.





CE AU SCRIS FANII LUI RANGERS PE TWITTER:

Rangers take the lead at St Mirren, Kemar Roofe with the goal keeping up his good run of form, really good from Ianis Hagi to keep the situation alive its brilliant from the Romanian, he plays in Roofe who's effort takes a deflection and finds the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Ianis Hagi showing his class again, lads fantastic when he’s up for it

ianis hagi is one beautiful human being

Ianis Hagi is having a fantastic game

Ianis Hagi, I think i love you young man

Ianis Hagi playing superbly again

Kemar Roofe could possibly be Gerrards best signing for us

His all round movement is absolutely outstanding

Delighted for Alfie to get on the scoresheet ????⚪️????