Momente IREALE inainte de startul meciului! Jocul a fost amanat dintr-un motiv INCREDIBIL. Ce s-a intamplat

Startul partidei dintre Debrecen si MTK Budapesta din prima liga maghiara a fost amanat. Motivul e incredibil. Unul dintre jucatori a ramas cu verigheta blocata pe mana. Arbitrul n-a dat drumul jocului pana cand fotbalistul n-a reusit sa-si scoata bijuteria de pe deget. :) Toata operatiunea a durat aproape 10 minute!

The game between Debrecen vs MTK in Hungary has been delayed because one of the players is unable to get his wedding ring off pic.twitter.com/sERNT3ykv1