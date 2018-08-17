» » « «
Momente IREALE inainte de startul meciului! Jocul a fost amanat dintr-un motiv INCREDIBIL. Ce s-a intamplat
Vineri 17 August 2018, 22:28

Colegii si membrii staff-ului tehnic au facut eforturi sa-l ajute, insa nu le-a fost deloc usor.

Startul partidei dintre Debrecen si MTK Budapesta din prima liga maghiara a fost amanat. Motivul e incredibil. Unul dintre jucatori a ramas cu verigheta blocata pe mana. Arbitrul n-a dat drumul jocului pana cand fotbalistul n-a reusit sa-si scoata bijuteria de pe deget. :) Toata operatiunea a durat aproape 10 minute!

 


 

