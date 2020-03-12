Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Rangers - Leverkusen, LIVE 22:00 | Toti ochii pe Ianis Hagi in Europa League! Romanul este asteptat sa repede minunea facuta cu Braga

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 12 Martie 2020, 18:45
Din articol

Urmarim si comentam impreuna Rangers - Leverkusen pe www.sport.ro si Facebook sport.ro.

Glasgow Rangers primeste vizita germanilor de la Bayern Leverkusen in turul optimilor Europa League. Partida se va juca cu spectatori, in ciuda masurilor stricte impuse in majoritatea tarilor din Europa.

"Clubul poate confirma ca paritda din Europa League programata in aceasta seara se va juca in fata spectatorilor. Multumim pentru rabdare si pentru intelegere."

Ianis Hagi are ocazia sa iasa din nou la rampa in cupele europene, dupa ce a fost decisiv in meciul din saisprezecimi cu Braga.

Romanul a reusit in dubla cu portughezii sa inscrie doua goluri si sa ofere o pasa de gol, fiind Urmarim si comentam impreuna Rangers - Leverkusen pe www.sport.ro si Facebook sport.ro.decisiv in calificarea scotienilor.

Echipele probabile:

Glasgow Rangers: McGregor - Polster, Goldson (c), Edmundson, Barisic - Davis, Aribo, Kamara - Hagi, Morelos, Kent

Antrenor: Steven Gerrard

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky - Weiser, Tah, Tapsoba, Wendell - Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz - Bellarabi, Havertz (c), Diaby - Alario

Antrenor: Peter Bosz





