Rangers - Leverkusen, LIVE 22:00 | Toti ochii pe Ianis Hagi in Europa League! Romanul este asteptat sa repede minunea facuta cu Braga

Urmarim si comentam impreuna Rangers - Leverkusen pe www.sport.ro si Facebook sport.ro.
Glasgow Rangers primeste vizita germanilor de la Bayern Leverkusen in turul optimilor Europa League. Partida se va juca cu spectatori, in ciuda masurilor stricte impuse in majoritatea tarilor din Europa.
"Clubul poate confirma ca paritda din Europa League programata in aceasta seara se va juca in fata spectatorilor. Multumim pentru rabdare si pentru intelegere."
#RangersFC can confirm that tonight’s @EuropaLeague match against @bayer04_en will go ahead as planned in front of our Ibrox crowd.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as everyone within the football community and beyond deals with this ever changing situation. https://t.co/HTcr8VgLYs— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 12, 2020
Ianis Hagi are ocazia sa iasa din nou la rampa in cupele europene, dupa ce a fost decisiv in meciul din saisprezecimi cu Braga.
Romanul a reusit in dubla cu portughezii sa inscrie doua goluri si sa ofere o pasa de gol, fiind Urmarim si comentam impreuna Rangers - Leverkusen pe www.sport.ro si Facebook sport.ro.decisiv in calificarea scotienilor.
???? @IanisHagi10 has had a direct hand in three of #RangersFC's four goals in the last round, despite only playing twice in the #UEL for the Scottish side.
Ahead of their fixture against Bayer Leverkusen this evening, we take a look at his stats from the competition so far. ???? pic.twitter.com/eIMtPxKAx0— Rangers StatZone (@RangersFCsz) March 12, 2020
Echipele probabile:
Glasgow Rangers: McGregor - Polster, Goldson (c), Edmundson, Barisic - Davis, Aribo, Kamara - Hagi, Morelos, Kent
Antrenor: Steven Gerrard
Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky - Weiser, Tah, Tapsoba, Wendell - Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz - Bellarabi, Havertz (c), Diaby - Alario
Antrenor: Peter Bosz