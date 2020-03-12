Rangers - Leverkusen, LIVE 22:00 | Toti ochii pe Ianis Hagi in Europa League! Romanul este asteptat sa repede minunea facuta cu Braga

Glasgow Rangers primeste vizita germanilor de la Bayern Leverkusen in turul optimilor Europa League. Partida se va juca cu spectatori, in ciuda masurilor stricte impuse in majoritatea tarilor din Europa.

"Clubul poate confirma ca paritda din Europa League programata in aceasta seara se va juca in fata spectatorilor. Multumim pentru rabdare si pentru intelegere."

#RangersFC can confirm that tonight’s @EuropaLeague match against @bayer04_en will go ahead as planned in front of our Ibrox crowd.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as everyone within the football community and beyond deals with this ever changing situation. https://t.co/HTcr8VgLYs