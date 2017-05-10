» » « «
Anunt URIAS: Real plateste 40 de milioane pe un pusti de 16 ani care n-a jucat NICIO SECUNDA la echipa lui!
Live Blog
ATLETICO - REAL, 21:45, in direct la PRO TV!
10 mai 2017 09:54

Anunt URIAS: Real plateste 40 de milioane pe un pusti de 16 ani care n-a jucat NICIO SECUNDA la echipa lui!

BUCURATI-VA DE FOTBAL, IN DIRECT LA PRO TV!

Bucurati-va de fotbal in direct la PRO TV! Marti, 21:45 Juventus - Monaco! Miercuri, 21:45 Atletico - Real! Joi, 22:00, Sport.ro: Lyon - Ajax

10:17 10 May Incredibil! Real va plati 40 de milioane de euro pentru un pusti de 16 ani care nici macar n-a debutat la prima echipa a lui Flamengo. #razna

10:12 10 May

Derby-ul de azi va fi ultimul jucat de Atletico pe Vicente Calderon.
 

10:10 10 May Si daca tot vorbim de prime pagini si de ziare din Spania, aici le aveti pe toate :)

10:09 10 May Asa arata prima pagina din Marca astazi:

10:06 10 May Griezmann crede in remontada.

09:58 10 May Diario Gon ii da primul gol lui Real in ziua meciului cu Atletico. :) Spaniolii anunta ca Gareth Bale si-a dat acordul pentru un contract cu Manchester United. Diavolii l-au vrut inca de pe vremea in care Gareth juca la Tottenham, insa nu s-au putut apropia atunci de oferta galactica a lui Real: 94 de milioane de euro.

Ucide un om dintr-o singura doza si e periculos chiar daca il atingi cu manusi. Ce este "moartea gri"

Citeste si:
Ads by Internet PROTV
Liga Campionilor
Rezultate
13 Septembrie 2016
FC Basel
1:1
Ludogorets Razgrad
Paris St Germain
1:1
Arsenal FC
FC Dynamo Kiev
1:2
SSC Napoli
Benfica Lisbona
1:1
Besiktas
Barcelona FC
7:0
Celtic Glasgow
Bayern Munich
5:0
FC Rostov
PSV Eindhoven
0:1
Atletico Madrid
14 Septembrie 2016
Manchester City
4:0
Borussia M'gladbach
Bayer Leverkusen
2:2
CSKA Moscova
Tottenham Hotspur
1:2
AS Monaco
Real Madrid
2:1
Sporting CP
KP Legia Varsovia
0:6
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
0:3
Leicester City
FC Porto
1:1
FC Copenhaga
Olympique Lyon
3:0
NK Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus Torino
0:0
Sevilla FC
27 Septembrie 2016
CSKA Moscova
0:1
Tottenham Hotspur
AS Monaco
1:1
Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
2:2
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
2:0
KP Legia Varsovia
Leicester City
1:0
FC Porto
FC Copenhaga
4:0
Club Brugge
Sevilla FC
1:0
Olympique Lyon
NK Dinamo Zagreb
0:4
Juventus Torino
28 Septembrie 2016
Arsenal FC
2:0
FC Basel
Ludogorets Razgrad
1:3
Paris St Germain
SSC Napoli
4:2
Benfica Lisbona
Besiktas
1:1
FC Dynamo Kiev
Borussia M'gladbach
1:2
Barcelona FC
Celtic Glasgow
3:3
Manchester City
FC Rostov
2:2
PSV Eindhoven
Atletico Madrid
1:0
Bayern Munich
18 Octombrie 2016
CSKA Moscova
1:1
AS Monaco
Bayer Leverkusen
0:0
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting CP
1:2
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
5:1
KP Legia Varsovia
Leicester City
1:0
FC Copenhaga
Club Brugge
1:2
FC Porto
NK Dinamo Zagreb
0:1
Sevilla FC
Olympique Lyon
0:1
Juventus Torino
19 Octombrie 2016
Paris St Germain
3:0
FC Basel
Arsenal FC
6:0
Ludogorets Razgrad
SSC Napoli
2:3
Besiktas
FC Dynamo Kiev
0:2
Benfica Lisbona
Celtic Glasgow
0:2
Borussia M'gladbach
Barcelona FC
4:0
Manchester City
FC Rostov
0:1
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
4:1
PSV Eindhoven
01 Noiembrie 2016
Ludogorets Razgrad
2:3
Arsenal FC
FC Basel
1:2
Paris St Germain
Besiktas
1:1
SSC Napoli
Benfica Lisbona
1:0
FC Dynamo Kiev
Borussia M'gladbach
1:1
Celtic Glasgow
Manchester City
3:1
Barcelona FC
PSV Eindhoven
1:2
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
2:1
FC Rostov
02 Noiembrie 2016
AS Monaco
3:0
CSKA Moscova
Tottenham Hotspur
0:1
Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
1:0
Sporting CP
KP Legia Varsovia
3:3
Real Madrid
FC Porto
1:0
Club Brugge
FC Copenhaga
0:0
Leicester City
Sevilla FC
4:0
NK Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus Torino
1:1
Olympique Lyon
22 Noiembrie 2016
CSKA Moscova
1:1
Bayer Leverkusen
AS Monaco
2:1
Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund
8:4
KP Legia Varsovia
Sporting CP
1:2
Real Madrid
FC Copenhaga
0:0
FC Porto
Leicester City
2:1
Club Brugge
Sevilla FC
1:3
Juventus Torino
NK Dinamo Zagreb
0:1
Olympique Lyon
23 Noiembrie 2016
Arsenal FC
2:2
Paris St Germain
Ludogorets Razgrad
0:0
FC Basel
Besiktas
3:3
Benfica Lisbona
SSC Napoli
0:0
FC Dynamo Kiev
Borussia M'gladbach
1:1
Manchester City
Celtic Glasgow
0:2
Barcelona FC
FC Rostov
3:2
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
2:0
PSV Eindhoven
06 Decembrie 2016
FC Basel
1:4
Arsenal FC
Paris St Germain
2:2
Ludogorets Razgrad
Benfica Lisbona
1:2
SSC Napoli
FC Dynamo Kiev
6:0
Besiktas
Manchester City
1:1
Celtic Glasgow
Barcelona FC
4:0
Borussia M'gladbach
Bayern Munich
1:0
Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven
0:0
FC Rostov
07 Decembrie 2016
Tottenham Hotspur
3:1
CSKA Moscova
Bayer Leverkusen
3:0
AS Monaco
Real Madrid
2:2
Borussia Dortmund
KP Legia Varsovia
1:0
Sporting CP
FC Porto
5:0
Leicester City
Club Brugge
0:2
FC Copenhaga
Juventus Torino
2:0
NK Dinamo Zagreb
Olympique Lyon
0:0
Sevilla FC
Clasamente
  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
M V E I G P
1. Arsenal FC
6 4 2 0 18-6 14
2. Paris St Germain
6 3 3 0 13-7 12
3. Ludogorets Razgrad
6 0 3 3 6-15 3
4. FC Basel
6 0 2 4 3-12 2
M V E I G P
1. SSC Napoli
6 3 2 1 11-8 11
2. Benfica Lisbon
6 2 2 2 10-10 8
3. Besiktas JK
6 1 4 1 9-14 7
4. FC Dynamo Kiev
6 1 2 3 8-6 5
M V E I G P
1. FC Barcelona
6 5 0 1 20-4 15
2. Manchester City
6 2 3 1 12-10 9
3. Monchengladbach
6 1 2 3 5-12 5
4. Celtic FC
6 0 3 3 5-16 3
M V E I G P
1. Atletico Madrid
6 5 0 1 7-2 15
2. Bayern Munich
6 4 0 2 14-6 12
3. FC Rostov
6 1 2 3 6-12 5
4. PSV Eindhoven
6 0 2 4 4-11 2
M V E I G P
1. AS Monaco
6 3 2 1 9-7 11
2. Bayer Leverkusen
6 2 4 0 8-4 10
3. Tottenham Hotspur
6 2 1 3 6-6 7
4. CSKA Moscow
6 0 3 3 5-11 3
M V E I G P
1. Borussia Dortmund
6 4 2 0 21-9 14
2. Real Madrid
6 3 3 0 16-10 12
3. Legia Warsaw
6 1 1 4 9-24 4
4. Sporting CP
6 1 0 5 5-8 3
M V E I G P
1. Leicester City
6 4 1 1 7-6 13
2. FC Porto
6 3 2 1 9-3 11
3. FC Copenhagen
6 2 3 1 7-2 9
4. Club Brugge
6 0 0 6 2-14 0
M V E I G P
1. Juventus Turin
6 4 2 0 11-2 14
2. Sevilla FC
6 3 2 1 7-3 11
3. Olympique Lyon
6 2 2 2 5-3 8
4. GNK Dinamo Zagreb
6 0 0 6 0-15 0
0 comentarii
Trump a aprobat inarmarea luptatorilor kurzi pentru a cuceri capitala ISIS, Raqqa. Reactia regimului Erdogan
Stirileprotv.ro
vagon ars

Un vagon de calatori dezafectat a ars ca o torta, marti noaptea, in zona Garii Basarab din Bucuresti.

Un vagon de calatori dezafectat din Capitala a ars, marti noaptea, in zona Garii Basarab. Incendiul a fost stins dupa o ora
Aparitia unui urs la geamul sau a ingrozit-o pe o americanca, care si-a alertat vecinii. Ce isi dorea ursul sa obtina
Primarul suspendat din Baia Mare, care a castigat alegerile in arest, revine in functie. Decizia magistratilor e definitiva
Incont.ro
Populatia Romaniei a continuat declinul din cauze demografice, pierzand si in luna martie 7.420 locuitori - echivalentul a doua comune medii din tara -, cu aproape 1% mai multi decat in a treia luna a anului trecut, chiar daca natalitatea a crescut, iar mortalitatea s-a redus, arata datele publicate miercuri de Institutul National de Statistica (INS).
Romania ramane fara locuitori. Populatia a pierdut in martie echivalentul a doua comune medii, iar declinul demografic s-a agravat, chiar daca natalitatea a crescut
Moneda virtuala bitcoin a depasit 1.700 de dolari, nivel record de la aparitie. Cum se folosesc banii virtuali si de ce sunt asa de scumpi
Transporatorii se tem ca preturile RCA vor exploda din 18 martie, cand expira plafonarea tarifelor. Grindeanu promite o noua lege “in perioada urmatoare”
Foodstory.ro
(P) Ziua Inghetatei este sarbatorita doar la McDonald’s pe 17 aprilie
Ultimul trend in materie de desert la cel mai fericit eveniment din viata voastra. Nimeni nu va uita tortul de nunta
O petrecere pe care nimeni nu o va uita! Piesa de rezistenta: platoul de branzeturi si fructe
Mtv.ro
Spectacol pe contul ei de Instagram. Emily Ratajkowski topless, intr-un nou selfie provocator
Fosta iubita a lui Justin Bieber face senzatie pe internet. Cum s-a fotografiat focoasa blonda
A vrut sa arate ca si-a schimbat look-ul, dar a uitat sa se imbrace. Mireasa minora a aprins imaginatia barbatilor
Yoda.ro
Noi informatii contrazic zvonurile potrivit carora lansarea iPhone 8 va fi amanata mai multe luni.
Veste excelenta pentru fanii Apple! Cand va fi lansat iPhone 8
A aterizat avionul US Air Force, care a zburat 2 ani in jurul Pamantului! Ce stim despre acest proiect secret
O noua metoda de frauda prin e-mail! Iata de ce este bine sa iti schimbi frecvent parola
DeBarbati.ro
Un star din Premier League a pierdut 18 milioane de euro la casino si a trebui sa se mute intr-o casa mai mica

Jucatorul a recunoscut dependenta de pariuri si a facut tratament pentru a scapa de ea.

Un star din Premier League a pierdut 18 milioane de euro la casino si a trebui sa se mute intr-o casa mai mica
Orasul in care esti platit pentru a locui! Unde se afla localitatea a carei primar ofera 2.000 de euro oricui vrea sa se mute
Pare greu de crezut, dar acest barbat este acum antrenor personal. Cum arata dupa ce a slabit 100 de kilograme
Procinema.ro
De ziua lui George Clooney, ProCinema sarbatoreste cu un film de Oscar: Descendentii!
Cele trei filme care au premiera in Romania, in weekendul de Paste. O comedie pentru toata familia, cu Alec Baldwin
Jude Law il va interpreta pe Albus Dumbledore in filmul ”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2”. Cand va avea premiera
Protv.ro
Ia un servetel si scoate balsamul de buze din tubul sau. Motivul? Este un truc care a cucerit internetul
Mihai Petre a triumfat prin elevii sai la Campionatul National de Dans al Romaniei
Adelina Pestritu – sedinta foto la Paris
©2017 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT