21:45 Casillas vs Buffon in Porto - Juventus! Ultima sansa pentru Ranieri dupa un sezon TERIBIL in Anglia: Sevilla - Leicester
Live Blog
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
22 februarie 2017 17:58

21:45 Casillas vs Buffon in Porto - Juventus! Ultima sansa pentru Ranieri dupa un sezon TERIBIL in Anglia: Sevilla - Leicester

AICI AI TOT CE SE INTAMPLA AZI IN MECIURILE DIN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!

18:08 22 Feb

A atacat un cangur cu o ranga. Ce a urmat este socant. VIDEO

#Iker Casillas

#Gianluigi Buffon

Liga Campionilor
Rezultate
13 Septembrie 2016
FC Basel
1:1
Ludogorets Razgrad
Paris St Germain
1:1
Arsenal FC
FC Dynamo Kiev
1:2
SSC Napoli
Benfica Lisbona
1:1
Besiktas
Barcelona FC
7:0
Celtic Glasgow
Bayern Munich
5:0
FC Rostov
PSV Eindhoven
0:1
Atletico Madrid
14 Septembrie 2016
Manchester City
4:0
Borussia M'gladbach
Bayer Leverkusen
2:2
CSKA Moscova
Tottenham Hotspur
1:2
AS Monaco
Real Madrid
2:1
Sporting CP
KP Legia Varsovia
0:6
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
0:3
Leicester City
FC Porto
1:1
FC Copenhaga
Olympique Lyon
3:0
NK Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus Torino
0:0
Sevilla FC
27 Septembrie 2016
CSKA Moscova
0:1
Tottenham Hotspur
AS Monaco
1:1
Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
2:2
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
2:0
KP Legia Varsovia
Leicester City
1:0
FC Porto
FC Copenhaga
4:0
Club Brugge
Sevilla FC
1:0
Olympique Lyon
NK Dinamo Zagreb
0:4
Juventus Torino
28 Septembrie 2016
Arsenal FC
2:0
FC Basel
Ludogorets Razgrad
1:3
Paris St Germain
SSC Napoli
4:2
Benfica Lisbona
Besiktas
1:1
FC Dynamo Kiev
Borussia M'gladbach
1:2
Barcelona FC
Celtic Glasgow
3:3
Manchester City
FC Rostov
2:2
PSV Eindhoven
Atletico Madrid
1:0
Bayern Munich
18 Octombrie 2016
CSKA Moscova
1:1
AS Monaco
Bayer Leverkusen
0:0
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting CP
1:2
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
5:1
KP Legia Varsovia
Leicester City
1:0
FC Copenhaga
Club Brugge
1:2
FC Porto
NK Dinamo Zagreb
0:1
Sevilla FC
Olympique Lyon
0:1
Juventus Torino
19 Octombrie 2016
Paris St Germain
3:0
FC Basel
Arsenal FC
6:0
Ludogorets Razgrad
SSC Napoli
2:3
Besiktas
FC Dynamo Kiev
0:2
Benfica Lisbona
Celtic Glasgow
0:2
Borussia M'gladbach
Barcelona FC
4:0
Manchester City
FC Rostov
0:1
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
4:1
PSV Eindhoven
01 Noiembrie 2016
Ludogorets Razgrad
2:3
Arsenal FC
FC Basel
1:2
Paris St Germain
Besiktas
1:1
SSC Napoli
Benfica Lisbona
1:0
FC Dynamo Kiev
Borussia M'gladbach
1:1
Celtic Glasgow
Manchester City
3:1
Barcelona FC
PSV Eindhoven
1:2
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
2:1
FC Rostov
02 Noiembrie 2016
AS Monaco
3:0
CSKA Moscova
Tottenham Hotspur
0:1
Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
1:0
Sporting CP
KP Legia Varsovia
3:3
Real Madrid
FC Porto
1:0
Club Brugge
FC Copenhaga
0:0
Leicester City
Sevilla FC
4:0
NK Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus Torino
1:1
Olympique Lyon
22 Noiembrie 2016
CSKA Moscova
1:1
Bayer Leverkusen
AS Monaco
2:1
Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund
8:4
KP Legia Varsovia
Sporting CP
1:2
Real Madrid
FC Copenhaga
0:0
FC Porto
Leicester City
2:1
Club Brugge
Sevilla FC
1:3
Juventus Torino
NK Dinamo Zagreb
0:1
Olympique Lyon
23 Noiembrie 2016
Arsenal FC
2:2
Paris St Germain
Ludogorets Razgrad
0:0
FC Basel
Besiktas
3:3
Benfica Lisbona
SSC Napoli
0:0
FC Dynamo Kiev
Borussia M'gladbach
1:1
Manchester City
Celtic Glasgow
0:2
Barcelona FC
FC Rostov
3:2
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
2:0
PSV Eindhoven
06 Decembrie 2016
FC Basel
1:4
Arsenal FC
Paris St Germain
2:2
Ludogorets Razgrad
Benfica Lisbona
1:2
SSC Napoli
FC Dynamo Kiev
6:0
Besiktas
Manchester City
1:1
Celtic Glasgow
Barcelona FC
4:0
Borussia M'gladbach
Bayern Munich
1:0
Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven
0:0
FC Rostov
07 Decembrie 2016
Tottenham Hotspur
3:1
CSKA Moscova
Bayer Leverkusen
3:0
AS Monaco
Real Madrid
2:2
Borussia Dortmund
KP Legia Varsovia
1:0
Sporting CP
FC Porto
5:0
Leicester City
Club Brugge
0:2
FC Copenhaga
Juventus Torino
2:0
NK Dinamo Zagreb
Olympique Lyon
0:0
Sevilla FC
Clasamente
  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
M V E I G P
1. Arsenal FC
6 4 2 0 18-6 14
2. Paris St Germain
6 3 3 0 13-7 12
3. Ludogorets Razgrad
6 0 3 3 6-15 3
4. FC Basel
6 0 2 4 3-12 2
M V E I G P
1. SSC Napoli
6 3 2 1 11-8 11
2. Benfica Lisbon
6 2 2 2 10-10 8
3. Besiktas JK
6 1 4 1 9-14 7
4. FC Dynamo Kiev
6 1 2 3 8-6 5
M V E I G P
1. FC Barcelona
6 5 0 1 20-4 15
2. Manchester City
6 2 3 1 12-10 9
3. Monchengladbach
6 1 2 3 5-12 5
4. Celtic FC
6 0 3 3 5-16 3
M V E I G P
1. Atletico Madrid
6 5 0 1 7-2 15
2. Bayern Munich
6 4 0 2 14-6 12
3. FC Rostov
6 1 2 3 6-12 5
4. PSV Eindhoven
6 0 2 4 4-11 2
M V E I G P
1. AS Monaco
6 3 2 1 9-7 11
2. Bayer Leverkusen
6 2 4 0 8-4 10
3. Tottenham Hotspur
6 2 1 3 6-6 7
4. CSKA Moscow
6 0 3 3 5-11 3
M V E I G P
1. Borussia Dortmund
6 4 2 0 21-9 14
2. Real Madrid
6 3 3 0 16-10 12
3. Legia Warsaw
6 1 1 4 9-24 4
4. Sporting CP
6 1 0 5 5-8 3
M V E I G P
1. Leicester City
6 4 1 1 7-6 13
2. FC Porto
6 3 2 1 9-3 11
3. FC Copenhagen
6 2 3 1 7-2 9
4. Club Brugge
6 0 0 6 2-14 0
M V E I G P
1. Juventus Turin
6 4 2 0 11-2 14
2. Sevilla FC
6 3 2 1 7-3 11
3. Olympique Lyon
6 2 2 2 5-3 8
4. GNK Dinamo Zagreb
6 0 0 6 0-15 0
BRAT