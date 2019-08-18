Puscas e deja ZEU la Reading dupa primul meci ca titular in campionat! A castigat primul TROFEU! :) Ce spun englezii pe net dupa ce l-au vazut

Puscas a fost trending topic pe Twitter dupa golurile marcate in Reading 3-0 Cardiff.

A castigat si primul 'trofeu' in Anglia: a fost desemnat omul meciului! Puscas a primit o sampanie si un mic trofeu din partea Football League.

Pe net, fanii sunt deja convinsi ca Reading a dat lovitura cu transferul de 10 milioane facut de la Inter. Sunt sute de reactii pe Twitter in care Puscas e laudat pentru ce a aratat pe teren.

Looks like Reading have done some great business with this George Puscas. ???? — ⒹⒿ (@LeedsCARAJO) August 18, 2019

George Puscas looks like some player for Reading. — David (@Deej_44) August 18, 2019

That george puscas looks good for reading tearing cardiff apart — 2019 Leeds United (@2019LeedsUnited) August 18, 2019

George Puscas was Cardiff 3rd choice for a signing this summer? Can't wait to see your first choice he must be fucking brilliant.. — Elvis Royal (@royal_elvis) August 18, 2019

I was there when George Puscas announced himself to the @SkyBetChamp with a brace against Cardiff ???? #REACAR #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/VNs9G0OkpO — Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) August 18, 2019