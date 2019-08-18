Puscas e deja ZEU la Reading dupa primul meci ca titular in campionat! A castigat primul TROFEU! :) Ce spun englezii pe net dupa ce l-au vazut

Puscas a fost trending topic pe Twitter dupa golurile marcate in Reading 3-0 Cardiff.
A castigat si primul 'trofeu' in Anglia: a fost desemnat omul meciului! Puscas a primit o sampanie si un mic trofeu din partea Football League.
Pe net, fanii sunt deja convinsi ca Reading a dat lovitura cu transferul de 10 milioane facut de la Inter. Sunt sute de reactii pe Twitter in care Puscas e laudat pentru ce a aratat pe teren.
Looks like Reading have done some great business with this George Puscas. ????— ⒹⒿ (@LeedsCARAJO) August 18, 2019
George Puscas looks like some player for Reading.— David (@Deej_44) August 18, 2019
I was there when George Puscas announced himself to the @SkyBetChamp with a brace against Cardiff ???? #REACAR #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/VNs9G0OkpO— Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) August 18, 2019
