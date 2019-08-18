Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Puscas e deja ZEU la Reading dupa primul meci ca titular in campionat! A castigat primul TROFEU! :) Ce spun englezii pe net dupa ce l-au vazut

Puscas e deja ZEU la Reading dupa primul meci ca titular in campionat! A castigat primul TROFEU! :) Ce spun englezii pe net dupa ce l-au vazut

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 18 August 2019, 18:51

Puscas a fost trending topic pe Twitter dupa golurile marcate in Reading 3-0 Cardiff.

A castigat si primul 'trofeu' in Anglia: a fost desemnat omul meciului! Puscas a primit o sampanie si un mic trofeu din partea Football League.

Pe net, fanii sunt deja convinsi ca Reading a dat lovitura cu transferul de 10 milioane facut de la Inter. Sunt sute de reactii pe Twitter in care Puscas e laudat pentru ce a aratat pe teren.

 



