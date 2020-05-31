"Impreuna impotriva tuturor!" SPECTACOL cu foc de artificii in fata hotelului! Cum a fost intampinata de suporteri o echipa din Germania | VIDEO

Suporterii echipei Dynamo Dresta si-au aratat sprijinul fata de jucatori.
Dynamo Dresda a jucat astazi primul meci din Bundesliga 2 de la reluarea sezonului competitional in Germania.
Intregul lot de la Dynamo a fost bagat in carantina la inceputul lunii mai, fiind mai multe cazuri de coronavirus in club. Echipa a ratat primele doua etape, iar astazi au infruntat Stuttgart pe teren propriu.
Inaintea partidei, suporterii s-au dus la hotel pentru a fi alaturi de echipa si au facut un foc de artificii spectaculos:
"Impreuna impotriva restului lumii", se arata intr-un videoclip postat pe Twitter, in care este filmat spectacolul ultrasilor.
“Together against the rest of the world!”
Dynamo Dresden are bottom of the 2. Bundesliga. #SGDVfB will be their first game post quarantine.
In support of the players, #SGD1953’s Ultras Dynamo have organized quite a pyro show outside the team hotel.pic.twitter.com/pTav6YLrZv— Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) May 31, 2020