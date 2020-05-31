Sport.ro - Noul sport national
&quot;Impreuna impotriva tuturor!&quot; SPECTACOL cu foc de artificii in fata hotelului! Cum a fost intampinata de suporteri o echipa din Germania | VIDEO

"Impreuna impotriva tuturor!" SPECTACOL cu foc de artificii in fata hotelului! Cum a fost intampinata de suporteri o echipa din Germania | VIDEO

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 31 Mai 2020, 22:42

Suporterii echipei Dynamo Dresta si-au aratat sprijinul fata de jucatori.

Dynamo Dresda a jucat astazi primul meci din Bundesliga 2 de la reluarea sezonului competitional in Germania.

Intregul lot de la Dynamo a fost bagat in carantina la inceputul lunii mai, fiind mai multe cazuri de coronavirus in club. Echipa a ratat primele doua etape, iar astazi au infruntat Stuttgart pe teren propriu.

Inaintea partidei, suporterii s-au dus la hotel pentru a fi alaturi de echipa si au facut un foc de artificii spectaculos:

"Impreuna impotriva restului lumii", se arata intr-un videoclip postat pe Twitter, in care este filmat spectacolul ultrasilor.

Citeste si:Dynamo Dresda




