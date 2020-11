Incredibil! Internat in spital din cauza infectarii cu coronavirus, fiul lui Maradona a aflat din presa de moartea tatalui sau!

Aflat in spital in stare grava din cauza infectarii cu COVID-19, fiul lui Maradona, a aflat de moartea tatalui sau in urma unui apel telefonic de la un jurnalist, informeaza corespondentul beIN Sports, Tancredi Palmeri.

Diego Maradona junior, neapolitan son of Diego Maradona, is currently in intensive care due to covid.

And unfortunately a famous yellow tv anchor looked for him on the phone to get his reaction, and this is how Diego jr learned that he lost his dad.

Leave the boy in ‘peace’