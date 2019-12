Nu o sa-l mai recunoasca nimeni! Starul lui Chelsea care si-a schimbat RADICAL look-ul! Cum arata acum jucatorul

Change. It is always inevitable. Never be afraid to make Your Personal transition, It will create a new perspective. . . . . @ethanamp26 @chelseafc @fawales just hopped into the HD world ???? welcome my G ????????????????????????????????????????✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️. . . Never had a haircut all his life ... now he HD ready ☝????☝????☝????☝????☝????☝????☝????????????????????????????????????. . #global #brand #winnerscircle #putthegunsdown #puttheknifedown. . . @double3productions ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? the best in UK ???????? ????????????????????????????????☝????☝????☝????

A post shared by HD Cutz® ????Sheldon Edwards ???????????????? (@hd_cutz_london) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:31am PST