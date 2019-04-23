"Comentati, va rog!" Imaginile incredibile postate de John Cena de ziua lui! Cum poate sa arate la 42 de ani

» » « «
&quot;Comentati, va rog!&quot; Imaginile incredibile postate de John Cena de ziua lui! Cum poate sa arate la 42 de ani

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 23 Aprilie 2019, 17:45

Considerat cel mai mare star din istoria wrestlingului, John Cena a petrecut ultimii ani mai mult la Hollywood.

John Cena a ajuns la 42 de ani! Superstarul din wrestling a sarbatorit implinirea acestei varste cu o serie de postari pe retelele de socializare in care arata forma fizica incredibila pe care o are! Cena a scris si mesaje motivationale alaturi de imagini.

"Sunt constient ca distribuind aceste poze deschis usa catre orice tip de comentarii pe care le-ati putea avea. Dar le distribui pentru mesajul din spatele lor" a scris Cena, cel care vorbeste despre cum pasiunea pentru fitness si esecurile suferite l-au dus in acest punct.

Absent din WWE dupa ce a avut o aparitie surpriza la Wrestlemania, John Cena se pregateste pentru un nou rol important intr-un blockbuster! El este aproape de a prinde un rol in continuarea filmului Suicide Squad! Primul film a avut incasari de peste 700 de milioane de dolari.

 

 

 

 



