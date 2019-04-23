"Comentati, va rog!" Imaginile incredibile postate de John Cena de ziua lui! Cum poate sa arate la 42 de ani

Considerat cel mai mare star din istoria wrestlingului, John Cena a petrecut ultimii ani mai mult la Hollywood.

John Cena a ajuns la 42 de ani! Superstarul din wrestling a sarbatorit implinirea acestei varste cu o serie de postari pe retelele de socializare in care arata forma fizica incredibila pe care o are! Cena a scris si mesaje motivationale alaturi de imagini.

"Sunt constient ca distribuind aceste poze deschis usa catre orice tip de comentarii pe care le-ati putea avea. Dar le distribui pentru mesajul din spatele lor" a scris Cena, cel care vorbeste despre cum pasiunea pentru fitness si esecurile suferite l-au dus in acest punct.

Absent din WWE dupa ce a avut o aparitie surpriza la Wrestlemania, John Cena se pregateste pentru un nou rol important intr-un blockbuster! El este aproape de a prinde un rol in continuarea filmului Suicide Squad! Primul film a avut incasari de peste 700 de milioane de dolari.

Turned 42 today. Shot these and realize that by sharing I open the door towards ANY comments you have. But I share these for the message within them. WE ARE THE SUM OF OUR ACTIONS. 42 is usually a forgettable # but it’s special for me......... pic.twitter.com/CpAsDgbGYj — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

...I found my passion for fitness by beginning a dedicated workout/nutrition program at (yes this is correct ????) age 12. This year I celebrate 30 years of chasing the unattainable, and never giving up. 30 years of pushing beyond limits, never giving up.... pic.twitter.com/mUCQszf1zI — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

..30 years of overcoming failures, literally facing the man in the mirror, and knowing that growth will come thru pain and discomfort, and never giving up. Find your passion. The thing you can do for 30 years and hope for 30 more. And chase it. With the “best you” everyday.... pic.twitter.com/s9lkx5KMd4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019