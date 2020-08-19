Sotia libaneza a lui Cesc Fabregas, ATAC dezlantuit la Michelle Obama: "DU-TE ACASA, sotul tau e cel mai PROST presedinte din istoria Americii!"

Nascuta in Liban, Daniella Semaan (45 de ani) si-a exprimat in dese randuri, prin postari repetate pe Instagram, solidaritatea fata de victimele recentei explozii din portul Beirut.
Sotia lui Cesc Fabregas a indraznit sa mearga si mai departe, implicandu-se intr-o chestiune mult mai delicata, legata de Barack Obama, cel care l-a precedat pe Donald Trump in functia de presedinte al SUA.
"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can," said former First Lady Michelle Obama, on the first night of the four-day all-virtual Democratic National Convention. The former First Lady was joined by Senator Bernie Sanders and many disaffected Republicans, who threw their support behind former Vice-President Joe Biden. The night also featured musical guests, including Maggie Rogers, and voters from across the country. The convention will ultimately see Biden being formally chosen as the Democratic nominee to face President Trump in the November presidential election. Tap the link in bio for live coverage of the unconventional conventions. #bbcnews #DemConvention #dnc
Daniella a "explodat" tot pe Instagram, la o postare pe contul celor de la BBC, in care apare chipul si o declaratie a lui Michelle Obama, sotia lui Barack. "Sotul tau e cel mai prost presedinte din istoria Americii. El i-a finantat ani de zile pe teroristi, el e responsabil pentru moartea a mii de copii in Siria, Irak, Yemen si acum in Liban. Du-te acasa, Michelle, ajunge cu ipocrizia", a scris Daniella Semaan cu o furie iesita din comun.