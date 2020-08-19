Sotia libaneza a lui Cesc Fabregas, ATAC dezlantuit la Michelle Obama: "DU-TE ACASA, sotul tau e cel mai PROST presedinte din istoria Americii!"

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can," said former First Lady Michelle Obama, on the first night of the four-day all-virtual Democratic National Convention. The former First Lady was joined by Senator Bernie Sanders and many disaffected Republicans, who threw their support behind former Vice-President Joe Biden. The night also featured musical guests, including Maggie Rogers, and voters from across the country. The convention will ultimately see Biden being formally chosen as the Democratic nominee to face President Trump in the November presidential election. Tap the link in bio for live coverage of the unconventional conventions. #bbcnews #DemConvention #dnc

