Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Stiri
  3. Virale
Sotia libaneza a lui Cesc Fabregas, ATAC dezlantuit la Michelle Obama: &quot;DU-TE ACASA, sotul tau e cel mai PROST presedinte din istoria Americii!&quot;

Sotia libaneza a lui Cesc Fabregas, ATAC dezlantuit la Michelle Obama: "DU-TE ACASA, sotul tau e cel mai PROST presedinte din istoria Americii!"

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 19 August 2020, 11:20
Frumoasa partenera de viata a fotbalistului spaniol a criticat in termeni duri familia Obama si actiunile fostului sef de la Casa Alba.

Nascuta in Liban, Daniella Semaan (45 de ani) si-a exprimat in dese randuri, prin postari repetate pe Instagram, solidaritatea fata de victimele recentei explozii din portul Beirut. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Justice for my beloved Beirut ???????? نريد العدالة لبيروت ????

A post shared by Daniella Semaan Fàbregas (@daniellasemaan) on

Sotia lui Cesc Fabregas a indraznit sa mearga si mai departe, implicandu-se intr-o chestiune mult mai delicata, legata de Barack Obama, cel care l-a precedat pe Donald Trump in functia de presedinte al SUA.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can," said former First Lady Michelle Obama, on the first night of the four-day all-virtual Democratic National Convention. The former First Lady was joined by Senator Bernie Sanders and many disaffected Republicans, who threw their support behind former Vice-President Joe Biden. The night also featured musical guests, including Maggie Rogers, and voters from across the country. The convention will ultimately see Biden being formally chosen as the Democratic nominee to face President Trump in the November presidential election. Tap the link in bio for live coverage of the unconventional conventions. #bbcnews #DemConvention #dnc

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on

Daniella a "explodat" tot pe Instagram, la o postare pe contul celor de la BBC, in care apare chipul si o declaratie a lui Michelle Obama, sotia lui Barack. "Sotul tau e cel mai prost presedinte din istoria Americii. El i-a finantat ani de zile pe teroristi, el e responsabil pentru moartea a mii de copii in Siria, Irak, Yemen si acum in Liban. Du-te acasa, Michelle, ajunge cu ipocrizia", a scris Daniella Semaan cu o furie iesita din comun.





VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

"The TESLA KILLER!" Cum arată Hyperion XP1, maşina pe hidrogen cu autonomie de 1600 km!

01:00
INNA, Horia Brenciu, Jorge, Ana Morodan și Codin Maticiuc îți recomandă top trei destinații pe care trebuie neapărat să le vizitezi în România

03:43
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Tiramisu

12:43
Videochat - episodul 9

25:20
Care versiune e mai bună? Marvel sau Kardashian?

01:00
Alina Pușcău și Bogdan Stoica, emoții în pregătirea bagajelor pentru FERMA. Care au fost ultimele lor reacții

02:36
Miliția Modei. Costi Diță analizează cel mai fierbinte trend al verii – costumul de baie croșetat

08:39
Unul dintre cele mai cunoscute CUPLURI DIN FOTBAL se reface! Care e povestea lor

01:02
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 12, Episodul 21

47:22
"The TESLA KILLER!" Cum arată Hyperion XP1, maşina pe hidrogen cu autonomie de 1600 km!
INNA, Horia Brenciu, Jorge, Ana Morodan și Codin Maticiuc îți recomandă top trei destinații pe care trebuie neapărat să le vizitezi în România
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Tiramisu
Videochat - episodul 9
Care versiune e mai bună? Marvel sau Kardashian?
Alina Pușcău și Bogdan Stoica, emoții în pregătirea bagajelor pentru FERMA. Care au fost ultimele lor reacții
Miliția Modei. Costi Diță analizează cel mai fierbinte trend al verii – costumul de baie croșetat
Unul dintre cele mai cunoscute CUPLURI DIN FOTBAL se reface! Care e povestea lor
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 12, Episodul 21
Experții nu mai cred în teoria valurilor de coronavirus. Cele 3 scenarii ale pandemiei de Covid-19
Stirileprotv.ro
Românii superstițioși, îndemnați să-și încheie polițe de asigurare antighinion
Politico.eu: Liderii europeni negociază o poziție fermă împotriva violențelor din Belarus, dar care să nu-l supere pe Putin
Măsură neobișnuită pentru combaterea Covid-19. Motivul pentru care autoritățile au montat un sicriu într-o intersecție. FOTO
Incont.ro
Ministerul Sănătății a publicat pe site-ul său un proiect aflat în dezbatere publică, referitor la normele care trebuie respectate pentru începerea cursurilor școlare, în condițiile epidemiei de Covid-19.
Reguli speciale pentru începerea școlii în condiții de COVID-19. Proiect în dezbatere publică
Într-un oraş elveţian a nins cu ciocolată, la propriu. Sistemul de ventialiție al unei fabrici Lindt a aruncat în aer în particule fine de pudră de cacao, care au acoperit casele și mașinile
De pe buza falimentului, pe profit în 2024. Cum își propun autoritățile să salveze operatorul aerian de stat Tarom
Foodstory.ro
(P) Un Laborator Ultramodern de Cofetărie și Ciocolaterie se ridică pe DN1 - la intrarea pe Valea Prahovei
Consideri cojile de portocale și de pepene toxice și necometibile? Experții în nutriție sunt de cu totul altă părere
Cum se gătește corect carnea la grătar? Aceste secrete trebuie să le știe oricine vrea o friptură gustoasă  
DeBarbati.ro
Mark Edward Fischbach (Markiplier) a mărturisit că mersul pe jos l-a doborât.
Provocarea extremă a unui vlogger: 100.000 de pași pe zi, în carantină
10 femei de peste 50 de ani după care încă mai întorci capul
Acești bărbați sunt înnebuniți după gențile Hermes Birkin și o să înțelegi îndată de ce
Yoda.ro
Personajul James Bond aduce o notă de popularitate oricărui dispozitiv pe care îl folosește, iar noul său telefon este unul cel puțin neașteptat.
Care este noul telefon al lui James Bond. Dispozitivul zărit pe platourile de filmare ale producției
Huawei plănuiește să anunțe un telefon cu o cameră sub ecran și deblocare all-screen în viitorul apropiat
Oppo va lansa curând un nou telefon A53. Principalele specificații
Procinema.ro
(P) Creează ținute chic cu balerinii din piele! Află la ce haine să-i asortezi
(P) Creează de la A la Z propriul film prin intermediul picturii pe numere de la Pictorul Fericit!
(P) Transformă-ți curtea într-un loc de plajă, în doar 5 pași
Protv.ro
Impresii de pe șantier despre noul sezon Visuri la cheie: Până acum am făcut câteva case fabuloase!
Gina Pistol este însărcinată. Cine a dezvăluit informația secretă despre vedetă
Kendall Jenner, fotografiată în compania lui Devin Booker. Cum au fost surprinși în Malibu
Perfecte.ro
A născut în urmă cu 8 zile, dar este încă în spital cu băiețelul. Lili Sandu, declarație cutremurătoare pe Instagram
Gina Pistol este însărcinată. Cine a dezvăluit informația secretă despre vedetă
Inna, primele declarații despre relația cu Deliric. Imaginile cu cei doi vorbesc de la sine despre povestea lor de dragoste
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT