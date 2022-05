Emma Răducanu, eliminată în turul 2 la Paris: seria dezamăgirilor continuă pentru campioana de la US Open

Aliaksandra Sasnovich comes back to beat Emma Raducanu 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros.

Emma had break points at 1-1 in the 3rd and was done after that.

Sasnovich likely to face another Slam champion up next: Kerber. pic.twitter.com/k98etPQ3Nt