Dribling din ALTA LUME al lui Messi in meciul cu Valladolid! Tot stadionul s-a ridicat sa-l aplaude

Leo Messi a ajuns la 608 goluri marcate pentru Barcelona dupa dubla din meciul cu Valladolid.
Desi a inscris un gol superb din lovitura libera, Messi 'a luat acasa' si un alt moment de geniu. La 3-1, si-a distrus un adversar cu un dribling fantastic! Si adversarilor le-a venit sa-l aplaude!
We are usually cautious from people when they are angry, but with Leo you should be cautious when he is in good mood.#Messi pic.twitter.com/u2qVzL5c2u— Mukhatr Awil (@MukhatrAwil) October 30, 2019
Messi's first half nutmeg was otherworldly. ????#BarçaRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/HGLerJIO0n— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 29, 2019