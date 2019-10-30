Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Dribling din ALTA LUME al lui Messi in meciul cu Valladolid! Tot stadionul s-a ridicat sa-l aplaude

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 30 Octombrie 2019, 14:33

Leo Messi a ajuns la 608 goluri marcate pentru Barcelona dupa dubla din meciul cu Valladolid.

Desi a inscris un gol superb din lovitura libera, Messi 'a luat acasa' si un alt moment de geniu. La 3-1, si-a distrus un adversar cu un dribling fantastic! Si adversarilor le-a venit sa-l aplaude!
 

