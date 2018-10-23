» » « «
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen; Manchester United - Juventus. Vezi programul zilei
Live Blog
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Marti 23 Octombrie 2018, 15:30

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen; Manchester United - Juventus. Vezi programul zilei

Urmareste toate partidele din Champions League pe www.sport.ro, pe Facebook.com/www.sport.ro si in aplicatia Sport.ro! Bucurati-va de fotbal! 

Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!

15:28 23 Oct Champions League revine cu derby-uri de top in Europa. Cristiano Ronaldo revine pe Old Trafford intr-un duel urias: Manchester United - Juventus. Real Madrid ii mai da o sansa lui Lopetegui, dupa ce n-a mai castigat de 5 meciuri. Campioana Europei primeste vizita cehilor de la Viktoria Plzen, fostii adversari ai FCSB din Europa.


PROGRAMUL DE MARTI IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE


Grupa E
20:00 AEK Atena - Bayern Munchen
22:00 Ajax - Benfica

Grupa F
22:00 Hoffenheim - Lyon
22:00 Sahtior - Manchester City

Grupa G
22:00 Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen
22:00 Roma - CSKA Moscova

Grupa H
22:00 Young Boys - Valencia
22:00 Manchester united - Juventus

Urmareste toate partidele din Champions League pe www.sport.ro, pe Facebook.com/www.sport.ro si in aplicatia Sport.ro! Bucurati-va de fotbal! 
Trupul jurnalistului saudit ar fi fost descoperit. Cine a făcut anunțul
Citeste si:

#Champions League

#Liga Campionilor

#Manchester United - Juventus

#Real Madrid - Viktoria PLzen

#Program Champions League

Ads by Internet PROTV
Stirileprotv.ro
Gafa diplomatică comisă de Carmen Dan. Cu cine l-a confundat pe Matteo Salvini. FOTO
Analist: „America are suficiente arme încât să distrugă planeta de 10 ori”
Iohannis: E neobişnuit ca PE să voteze o rezoluţie despre România înainte de preluarea președinției
Incont.ro
Președinele Klaus Iohannis a reacționat, vineri, cu privire la opiniile cuprinse în raportul Comisiei de la Veneția privind modificările aduse Legilor Justiției și codurilor penale.
Președintele Iohannis îi cere demisia lui Tudorel Toader, după opinia Comisiei de la Veneția: „Și-a compromis credibilitatea”
Corina Creţu: Principala preocupare a autorităților ar trebui să fie accelerarea cheltuirii banilor europeni. Avem miliarde de euro care aşteaptă la Bruxelles
Banca Mondială: “Regândiţi tot sistemul de taxare a pieţei muncii, analizaţi totul, inclusiv cota unică! Pericolul se apropie într-un fel pe care nu l-am văzut în trecut”
Foodstory.ro
Papanaşi cu brânză dulce
Tartă cu ciocolată și zmeură, o rețetă sănătoasă propusă de Elena Lasconi
Creme Brulee a la Julia Child
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Hobiții au dispărut în urmă cu aproximativ 50.000 de ani.
De ce au dispărut Hobiții? Misterul extincției unei specii umane
Test de viteză iPhone Xs Max versus Pixel 3 XL! Rezultat surprinzător
Poate exista viață pe Marte! Experții NASA au anunțat ce ființe ar putea trăi pe Planeta Roșie
DeBarbati.ro
5 cele mai frecvente greșeli pe care le faci când începi să mergi la sală
10 moduri simple prin care îți poți securiza casa când pleci în vacanță
5 motive pentru care ar trebui să porți un ceas chiar și în era smartphone-urilor
Procinema.ro
Zece lucruri despre „Jack Reacher”, filmul în care Tom Cruise și-a făcut singur cascadoriile
Filme de Radu Muntean, Adina Pintilie, Florin Șerban - printre Avanpremierele toamnei la Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest
CONCURS: PRO CINEMA te scoate la film! Câștigă invitații la premiera "Lemonade", primul film românesc turnat în America
Protv.ro
VIDEO Aurora și Săndel merg să cucerească Spania
VIDEO Saveta Bogdan gustă porția de meduze
Black Friday 2018 - STUDIU - 7 din 10 românii pun bani de-o parte în așteptarea marilor reduceri. Ce preferințe au românii