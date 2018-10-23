CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen; Manchester United - Juventus. Vezi programul zilei

Urmareste toate partidele din Champions League pe www.sport.ro, pe Facebook.com/www.sport.ro si in aplicatia Sport.ro! Bucurati-va de fotbal!
PROGRAMUL DE MARTI IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Grupa E
20:00 AEK Atena - Bayern Munchen
22:00 Ajax - Benfica
Grupa F
22:00 Hoffenheim - Lyon
22:00 Sahtior - Manchester City
Grupa G
22:00 Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen
22:00 Roma - CSKA Moscova
Grupa H
22:00 Young Boys - Valencia
22:00 Manchester united - Juventus
