» » « «
Interes SCAZUT pentru Egypt - Uruguay la Cupa Mondiala! Rusii au adus DEGEABA tribune in afara arenei. FOTO
Vineri 15 Iunie 2018, 15:23

Interes SCAZUT pentru Egypt - Uruguay la Cupa Mondiala! Rusii au adus DEGEABA tribune in afara arenei. FOTO

Meciul dintre Egipt si Uruguay nu a reusit sa adune 35.000 de oameni la stadion. 

Cupa Mondiala 2018. PROGRAMUL COMPLET al turneului din Rusia

BATAIE CAPITALA: MOROSANU VS. KEMAYO & REVENIREA LUI BENNY ADEGBUYI, PRO TV, JOI, 5 IULIE, ORA 23:30

Programat pe arena din Ekaterinburg, meciul dintre Egipt si Uruguay nu a reusit sa atraga 35.000 de oameni, capacitatea extinsa a stadionului.

Arena din Ekaterinburg are o capacitate de 23.000 de locuri, insa FIFA le-a cerut rusilor sa o extinda pana la 35.000. Pentru ca nu au mai avut timp sa modifice stadionul, rusii au adus peluze temporare pe care le-au asezat in afara stadionului. 

Ads by Internet PROTV


O fotografie a naţionalei de fotbal a Iranului a devenit virală. Comentariile internauților

Citeste si:

#CM 2018

#Campionatul Mondial din Rusia

#Egipt - Uruguay

#Egypt - Uruguay

#Ekaterinburg Arena

Klaus Iohannis a trimis Parlamentului pentru reexaminare Legea privind organizarea judiciară
Stirileprotv.ro
Cristiano Ronaldo, condamnat la 2 ani de închisoare în Spania
Momentul în care o gaură neagră a înghițit o stea, observat pentru prima dată de cercetători. VIDEO
Militar condamnat pentru că a încercat în 2 rânduri să-şi ucidă soţia. Pedeapsa primită
Incont.ro
În ultimii trei ani, numărul de vizitatori străini a crescut cu aproape 30%, ajungând la 3,8 milioane de turişti în perioada aprilie 2017 - aprilie 2018, adică aproape cât întreaga populaţie a țării.
Țara care impune o taxă specială pentru turiști. Banii, folosiți pentru dezvoltarea infrastructurii
Elon Musk revoluționează transportul urban. Tunelele pe care le va construi în Chicago
Tăriceanu a atacat Comisia Europeană în fața președinților Senatelor din Europa
Foodstory.ro
10 lucruri pe care nu le stiai despre inghetata
Reteta: Oua la cuptor cu ciuperci
Reteta: creveti cu glazura de bourbon
Mtv.ro
MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. Cine sunt marii castigatori
MTV EMA e LIVE duminică la MTV ROMANIA!
(P) Impodobeste, mama, bradul si nu te necaji / Asta-i seara de fast-food, e seara KFC
Yoda.ro
Programul este similar softului care anticipeaza cuvintele pe care vrem sa le testam.
Cercetatorii au inventat un algoritm care poate anticipa viitorului cu cateva minute
Explicatia pentru unul dintre cele mai stranii fenomene din lume. De ce urca obiectele singure la deal?
Topirea ghetii din Antarctica a dus la o crestere alarmanta a nivelului oceanelor
DeBarbati.ro
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
HAI LA FILM CU PRO CINEMA!
Bilete epuizate la proiecția din deschiderea American Independent Film Festival în prezența lui Sebastian Stan
Filmul "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - marele câștigător al premiilor BAFTA
Protv.ro
Au trecut 17 ani de la primul film Harry Potter. Cum arata azi cei trei pusti care au cunoscut celebritatea peste noapte
Melodia "Ramai cu bine" reinterpretata de Tudor Chirila si concurenta lui de la Vocea Romaniei, Larisa Mihaes
Momente de extaz la absolvirea liceului pentru un adolescent care sufera de Sindromul Down
©2018 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT