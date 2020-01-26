Ultimul mesaj al lui Kobe inainte sa MOARA intr-un accident groaznic: l-a felicitat pe LeBron pentru ca tocmai il DEPASISE intr-un top istoric!

Ultimul mesaj postat pe retelele de socializare de legenda lui Lakers a fost cu totul special. Kobe l-a felicitat pe prietenul LeBron James, care tocmai il depasise in topul celor mai buni marcatori all-time din NBA. Kobe a fost scos din top 3 de totalul lui LeBron.



Inaintea meciului, LeBron si-a inscriptionat cu marker auriu adidasii cu 'Mamba 4 Life" si "8/24 KB" in semn de respect fata de Bryant.





Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???????? #33644