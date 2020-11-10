Transformare incredibila. Doi soti au slabit impreuna 90 de kilograme in 9 luni. Diferenta e de la cer la pamant

Big thank you to the @todayshow for sharing our story. ♥️ — "We looked in the mirror, looked at each other and said, 'You know what, this is one of our lowest lows,'" Stephanie told TODAY. "We were both over 300 pounds, Brandon had just gotten diagnosed with sleep apnea and I was just feeling awful. My whole body ached every day." "We needed to make a change if we wanted to live a long, happy, healthy life together and maybe someday start a family," said the 25-year-old. In less than a year, Stephanie has lost 116 pounds. Brandon has lost more than 80. The couple says there's been no fad diet or extreme exercise plan involved with their success. Instead, it's been about revamping their entire lifestyle into something they can keep up with forever.” (Find a link to the full article in my bio)

