Atentie, LEOPARDUL! Vedeta care a slabit 20 de kilograme si s-a DESCATUSAT pe plaja din Mykonos. "Ma simt atat de ELIBERATA!"

Today is SO LIBERATING for Me???? This was all a process that started with one thing learning to SELF LOVE ???? you have to believe in yourself when noone else does ???? STRENGTH does not come from what you CAN DO ???? it comes from over coming the things you ONCE THOUGHT YOU COULD’NT ???? thank you to @charlie_king85 for taking these he was sweating in the heat ????

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jul 30, 2020 at 5:21am PDT