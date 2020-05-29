Sport.ro - Noul sport national
E "ingeras" Victoria՚s Secret, a  "lesinat" milioane de barbati, dar a ascuns un secret dureros! Drama uneia dintre cele mai frumoase femei din lume

Autor: Sport.ro
Vineri 29 Mai 2020, 19:15

Super-modelul de origine olandeza Romee Strijd (24 de ani) le-a dat numerosilor sai fani de pe Instagram vestea ca e insarcinata, detaliind si marile probleme cu care s-a confruntat in tentativa de a deveni mama.

Blonda cu ochi albastri si cu chip angelic are tot ce-i trebuie pentru a fi considerata una dintre cele mai frumoase femei din lume, drept dovada fiind si contractul pe care l-a prins in 2015 ca ”ingeras” al celebrei case de moda Victoria՚s Secret. Asta pe langa multitudinea de alte pictoriale si prezentari pentru cele mai mari branduri din fashion.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve been thinking about the last year today and the shift in mindset.. I’m so pleased to see this shift in the industry aswell, the diversity and everything because it’s time for some more realness.. I’ve been thinking about how keeping up with the perfect image affected me, when I went to a birthday, to a party, to work, to an event, I always felt the pressure to look perfect, because I’m Romee, the model, so people are gonna judge about the fact how I look in real life. When I let go of food or the way I look.. I immediately feel guilt.. because most of the times I have to work any time soon, so it stresses me out.. cause I gotta look good.. This year I realized we are not just looks.. we shouldnt identify ourselves with our looks. Feel sad when we think we dont look good, and feel amazing when we look amazing.. its absolutely not about that.. We’re way more than that, all of us, it’s about the personality you have, they way you treat other people, the love and the laughs you share.. thats gonna fullfill you.. not everything you do to keep looking good and young. I just had to get this of my heart, we all need to breath a little and have a good laugh, taking care of body and health will always be important to me, but not for the way I look but the way I feel.. ????

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

Cariera profesionala de exceptie a lui Romee Strijd se impleteste acum cu marea implinire pe care o traieste in viata personala. ”Vom avea un copil!”, a exclamat pe Instagram olandeza, alaturi de o poza in care apare extrem de fericita alaturi de iubitul din copilarie, Laurens van Leeuwen. Pana aici toate bune si frumoase, doar ca Romee a avut de suferit enorm in incercarea de a ramane gravida.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WE’RE HAVING A BABY ???? 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much ????

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

Prin aceeasi postare emotionanta, tanara si-a expus necazul pe care a reusit sa-l depaseasca. ”In urma cu 2 ani am fost diagnosticata cu PCOS (n.r.: sindromul ovarelor polichistice) pentru ca nu-mi venise menstruatia de 7 ani. Am fost devastata, era visul meu sa am o familie cu Laurens. Am fost foarte speriata pentru ca doctorii mi-a spus ca s-ar putea sa nu pot avea copii pe cale naturala”, a marturisit Romee.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ready to jump in the pool at the new @wehoedition hotel ???? #WestHollywoodEDITION

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

Din fericire pentru ea, boala a fost una atipica, provocata in primul rand de stresul cu care s-a confruntat ca fotomodel de top. ”Eram pe drumuri mereu si mi-am fortat corpul prea mult. Astfel am ajuns la concluzia ca trebuie sa traiesc lucrurile la o intensitate mai joasa, sa nu-mi restrictionez  alimentele si sa iau pauze atunci cand e necesar. Am incercat, de asemenea, niste suplimente alimentare, am facut acupunctura si am petrecut mai mult timp in familie”, a precizat Romee Strijd, ca un sfat pentru toate femeile aflate in situatii similare.





