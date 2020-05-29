E "ingeras" Victoria՚s Secret, a  "lesinat" milioane de barbati, dar a ascuns un secret dureros! Drama uneia dintre cele mai frumoase femei din lume

I’ve been thinking about the last year today and the shift in mindset.. I’m so pleased to see this shift in the industry aswell, the diversity and everything because it’s time for some more realness.. I’ve been thinking about how keeping up with the perfect image affected me, when I went to a birthday, to a party, to work, to an event, I always felt the pressure to look perfect, because I’m Romee, the model, so people are gonna judge about the fact how I look in real life. When I let go of food or the way I look.. I immediately feel guilt.. because most of the times I have to work any time soon, so it stresses me out.. cause I gotta look good.. This year I realized we are not just looks.. we shouldnt identify ourselves with our looks. Feel sad when we think we dont look good, and feel amazing when we look amazing.. its absolutely not about that.. We’re way more than that, all of us, it’s about the personality you have, they way you treat other people, the love and the laughs you share.. thats gonna fullfill you.. not everything you do to keep looking good and young. I just had to get this of my heart, we all need to breath a little and have a good laugh, taking care of body and health will always be important to me, but not for the way I look but the way I feel.. ????

