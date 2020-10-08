Sport.ro - Noul sport national
A renuntat la haine si la inhibitii! Dezvaluirile sincere ale starului de 2 metri din baschet care a pozat in Playboy: &quot;Sunt o femeie careia ii place sa faca sex!&quot;

A renuntat la haine si la inhibitii! Dezvaluirile sincere ale starului de 2 metri din baschet care a pozat in Playboy: "Sunt o femeie careia ii place sa faca sex!"

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 08 Octombrie 2020, 00:24

Elizabeth Cambage joaca in WNBA pentru Las Vegas Ace si a pozat in Playboy, unde s-a lovit de gandirea societatii cu privire la femeile sportive.

Tanara nascuta in Londra sustine ca nu se poate simti sexy pentru ca este un atlet profesionist.

Intr-un interviu acordat pentru The Sun ea a spus: "Sunt o femeie careia ii place sa faca sex! Sunt om, asta facem noi. Ca femeie sportiva am impresia ca nu mi se permite sa fiu sexi si nu am voie sa fiu acea persoana. De asemenea, fiind femeie in sport, am simtit multa presiune si asupra identificarii mele sexuale. Am petrecut multi ani indecisa. Am dreptate? Sunt bi? Este ceva in neregula cu mine ca nu sunt atrasa de fete?", a declarat sportiva pentru The Sun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

a blessing and a honor ???????? thank you @playboy for this feature. this one goes out to anyone who isn’t empowered or confident in their own skin and sexuality. I spent so many years as a teenager hating myself, trying to shrink myself in to someone I’m not. I really do hope my self love can help inspire those struggling to love their reflection, because I promise you, you are beautiful and lovable just the way you are!!! also thank you too the amazing team for making me feel so comfortable and loved on set. I was so nervous the day of the shoot, but the whole day I felt like I was shooting with my best friends ????❤️ to read the article; LINK IN BIO ???? EC xx Photographer: @nicolbiesekphoto MUA: @sparkletafao Stylist: @drewtifulll

A post shared by ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? (@ecambage) on

