» » « «
Marti 05 Iunie 2018, 18:13

Roland Garros | Favoritul numarul 2 a fost eliminat in sferturi. Cum arata tabloul masculin

Roland Garros | Favoritul numarul 2 a fost eliminat in sferturi. Cum arata tabloul masculin

Citeste si: Organizatorii au anuntat ora la care se joaca Simona Halep - Angelique Kerber

Alexander Zverev, favoritul numarul 2 de la Roland Garros, a fost eliminat in sferturi de Dominic Thiem.

Austriacul de 24 de ani se afla la cea mai buna performanta a carierei.

Thiem il va intalni in semifinale pe castigatorul partidei dintr Cecchinato si Djokovici.

Pe cealalta jumatate de tablou se joaca meciurile Rafa Nadal - Diego Schwartzman si Marin Cilic - Juan Manuel Del Potro.

Un bărbat a găsit un craniu uman în grădina sa. Ce a aflat apoi de la soția sa l-a șocat și a chemat poliția

Citeste si:

#Roland Garros

#Alexander Zverev

Ads by Internet PROTV
Războiul ONG-urilor cu autoritățile care vor reluarea vânătorii de urși. Mărturia unui director de la Mediu
Stirileprotv.ro
Viorica Dăncilă pleacă într-o vizită de două zile în Portugalia
Harvey Weinstein a pledat nevinovat pentru acuzațiile de viol și agresiune sexuală
Războiul ONG-urilor cu autoritățile care vor reluarea vânătorii de urși. Mărturia unui director de la Mediu
Incont.ro
Decizia proprietarul celor două avioane constituie o nouă lovitură pentru grupul european Airbus care se străduieşte să menţină interesul pieţei pentru acest avion gigant la mai puţin de 10 ani de la intrarea sa în serviciu.
Lovitură pentru Airbus. Ce se întâmplă cu primele avioane A380, cele mai mari aeronave de pasageri din lume, după ce au fost refuzate de companiile aeriene
Banca Mondială: România este cea mai performantă țară din regiune, dar are probleme legate de educație și agricultură cu productivitate redusă
Elena Udrea, condamnată definitiv la 6 ani de închisoare în dosarul “Gala Bute”
Foodstory.ro
10 lucruri pe care nu le stiai despre inghetata
Reteta: Oua la cuptor cu ciuperci
Reteta: creveti cu glazura de bourbon
Mtv.ro
MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. Cine sunt marii castigatori
MTV EMA e LIVE duminică la MTV ROMANIA!
(P) Impodobeste, mama, bradul si nu te necaji / Asta-i seara de fast-food, e seara KFC
Yoda.ro
Producatorul coreean ar putea face modificari importante la Galaxy S10, care va fi lansat anul viitor.
Samsung ia masuri radicale dupa dezamagirea cu Galaxy S9! Ce specificatii va avea urmatorul flagship
Asus a lansat ROG Phone, un smartphone special pentru gameri
Se apropie lansarea Samsung Galaxy Note 9! Noul phablet va fi prezentat mai devreme decat ne asteptam
DeBarbati.ro
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
HAI LA FILM CU PRO CINEMA!
Bilete epuizate la proiecția din deschiderea American Independent Film Festival în prezența lui Sebastian Stan
Filmul "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - marele câștigător al premiilor BAFTA
Protv.ro
Prima reactie a Elenei Udrea dupa condamnarea la sase ani de inchisoare primita in dosarul „Gala Bute”
Un actor care a jucat in Harry Potter este de nerecunoscut. A devenit luptator MMA
Putini sunt cei care nu-l stiu pe Lordul Cap-de-Mort din "Harry Potter". Cum arata insa actorul care a jucat acest rol
©2018 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT