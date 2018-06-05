Roland Garros | Favoritul numarul 2 a fost eliminat in sferturi. Cum arata tabloul masculin

Alexander Zverev, favoritul numarul 2 de la Roland Garros, a fost eliminat in sferturi de Dominic Thiem.
Austriacul de 24 de ani se afla la cea mai buna performanta a carierei.
"It was tough for him today, he’s one of the fittest guys on tour. It’s tough to play three five-setters in a row. I hope that we have many more encounters against each other at this stage or even later in a grand slam."@ThiemDomi about Zverev.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/HjX7qC7E0w— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2018
Thiem il va intalni in semifinale pe castigatorul partidei dintr Cecchinato si Djokovici.
Pe cealalta jumatate de tablou se joaca meciurile Rafa Nadal - Diego Schwartzman si Marin Cilic - Juan Manuel Del Potro.