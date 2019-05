Buzarnescu, pregatita pentru turneul de la Roma! "Ma simt ca un astronaut" | FOTO

Recovery time! Feeling like an astronaut about to land on the moon. Forgot my helmet ????????????. ???????????? #mikiwta #wta #romania #tennis #tennispro #picoftheday #sport #power #gameday #myway #fightformyway #dontstop #athlete #goalltheway #movkinetic

A post shared by Mihaela Buzarnescu (@miki.buzarnescu) on May 13, 2019 at 9:59am PDT